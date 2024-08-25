Habagat to bring rains across the country — PAGASA

Snapshot of the DOST-PAGASA Himawari satellite as of 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Southwest Monsoon, locally known as habagat, is anticipated to bring rain showers across the country on Sunday, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA said the habagat will affect Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi could experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the said weather system.

PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country could experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau also warned that the thunderstorms could bring flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.

'Shanshan' still outside PAR

As of 3 a.m., Typhoon Shanshan is still outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

PAGASA said the tropical cyclone is estimated to be located 1,980 kilometers (km) east northeast of extreme northern Luzon (23.7°North, 140.2°East), moving north northwestward at 20 km per hour (kph).

It packs a maximum sustained wind speed of up to 120 kph near the center, with gusts of up to 150 kph.

However, Shanshan is not expected to enter PAR and does not have a direct effect to the country, according to PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda.