Rainfall expected in Visayas, Mindanao due to easterlies

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 8:08am
Snapshot of the DOST-PAGASA Himawari satellite as of 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
PAGASA / Philstar.com screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Portions of Visayas and Mindanao may experience rain showers on Thursday due to the easterlies, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA said that Eastern Visayas, Caraga and the Davao Region could expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

Residents in the areas should brace for cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau warned that moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that the thunderstorms could bring flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.

The weather bureau’s advisory also noted that wind speeds across the country will be light to moderate.

Tropical storm near PAR

PAGASA also reported that there is a tropical storm located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

As of 3 a.m., Tropical Storm Shanshan was estimated at 2,140 kilometers east of Central Luzon (16.7°N, 142.2°E), moving west-southwestward at 10 kilometers per hour.

It has a maximum sustained wind speed of up to 65 kph near the center, with gusts of up to 80 kph.

