LPA spotted east of Luzon as 'habagat' brings rains

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon, locally known as "habagat," continues to affect southern Luzon and Visayas on Tuesday, August 6 while a low-pressure area has been located east of northern Luzon, the state weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said the low-pressure area was recorded 835 kilometers east northeast off the country's northernmost coast, but has no direct effect on rainy conditions across the Philippines.

Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon. This may trigger flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains, PAGASA warned.

The rest of Visayas, Bicol Region, the rest of MIMAROPA, and the rest of CALABARZON will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to habagat.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. These may also cause flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Winds. Northern Luzon will experience light to moderate winds coming from the southwest to west, while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds blowing from the south to southwest.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate, with wave heights ranging from 0.6 to 2.1 meters.