Mostly fair weather expected across Philippines, localized thunderstorms possible â€” PAGASA

Mostly fair weather expected across Philippines, localized thunderstorms possible — PAGASA

Philstar.com
June 17, 2023 | 11:54am
Satellite image from PAGASA as of 11:30 a.m. on June 17, 2023.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday that while no weather disturbance is anticipated to enter the Philippine boundary, the country may still experience rain showers due to various weather systems over the weekend.

According to PAGASA weather Specialist Daniel Villamil on Saturday, "mostly fair weather conditions" are expected to prevail nationwide in the next 24 hours.

No low pressure area within or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has been monitored that could impact the country for the next three to five days. This includes Metro Manila, which can expect generally fair weather during the mentioned period.

The state weather bureau advised the public to remain vigilant as localized thunderstorms could trigger scattered rains, particularly in the afternoon or evening.

Villamil said the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), a weather system formed when winds from the northern and southern hemispheres converge, continues to affect Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

“Magdudulot [ITCZ] ng pag-ulan sa mga nabanggit na lugar. Ang mga ulan na ito ay hindi magtatagal at kadalasang mula 30 minutes hanggang dalawang oras lamang,” Villamil added.

No gale warning is currently in effect over the country's seaboards, which means that the seas are deemed safe for sailing.

PAGASA

