Baguio shivers at 12.4Â°C, the coldest in current Amihan season

Baguio shivers at 12.4°C, the coldest in current Amihan season

This undated photo shows tourists riding a boat on a man-made lake in Burnham Park in Baguio City.

MANILA, Philippines — Thermometer readings further drop in the "City of Pines" a day before Christmas, marking the coldest weather in the Philippines in the current Amihan season.

According to state weather bureau PAGASA, Saturday, Baguio City found itself on top of the list of coldest areas in the country after temperatures dropped to 12.4°C at around 4:50 a.m.

This was lower than Friday's readings, wherein the Summer Capital's temperature read 13 ºC.

The chiller climate comes as the country experiences the effects of the Northeast Monsoon (Amihan), a season which started just last October 2022.

It could be remembered that La Trinidad, Benguet experienced temperatures as low as 7.7°C last January 10.

In its historical record, the state weather bureau logged in its most extreme weather in Baguio City at 6.3°C last January 18, 1961. — James Relativo