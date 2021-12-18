Globe: Typhoon Odette service advisory as of 6 p.m.

(As released) As of 6 p.m. on Friday, Globe has restored services in Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay and Bukidnon.

Globe’s field operations teams in Visayas and Mindanao are continuously working to restore mobile and data services in areas that were affected by typhoon Odette.

Globe has also set up Libreng Charging stations at Shell Station, Borongan City, Eastern Samar and Sebayan Central Elementary School in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte to provide assistance to our affected kababayans. More areas will follow as soon as available.

Customers may also share their support to our affected kababayans by donating their Globe Rewards points to partner organizations like GMA Kapuso Foundation and Rise Against Hunger Philippines via the New GlobeOne app to assist them in relief operations in affected areas. This includes Bohol, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

The Ayala Group through Ayala Foundation will support affected families through #BrigadangAyala Typhoon Odette response efforts in Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Palawan, and Surigao del Norte. Those interested may donate through the GCash app via the assigned QR Code.

For those who want to lend assistance, scan the #GCashGivesBack QR Code of the partner-beneficiary of your choice HERE and donations raised will directly support relief operations in affected areas.

