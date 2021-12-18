





































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

                              

               

                  

                                          

                        
Weather
                        
Globe: Typhoon Odette service advisory as of 6 p.m.
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 18, 2021 | 8:50pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Globe: Typhoon Odette service advisory as of 6 p.m.
                        

                        
(As released) As of 6 p.m. on Friday, Globe has restored services in Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay and Bukidnon.



Globe’s field operations teams in Visayas and Mindanao are continuously working to restore mobile and data services in areas that were affected by typhoon Odette.



Globe has also set up Libreng Charging stations at Shell Station, Borongan City, Eastern Samar and Sebayan Central Elementary School in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte to provide assistance to our affected kababayans.  More areas will follow as soon as available.









Customers may also share their support to our affected kababayans by donating their Globe Rewards points to partner organizations like GMA Kapuso Foundation and Rise Against Hunger Philippines via the New GlobeOne app to assist them in relief operations in affected areas. This includes Bohol, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.



The Ayala Group through Ayala Foundation will   support affected families through #BrigadangAyala Typhoon Odette response efforts in Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Palawan, and Surigao del Norte. Those interested may donate through the GCash app via the assigned QR Code.



For those who want to lend assistance, scan the #GCashGivesBack QR Code of the partner-beneficiary of your choice HERE and donations raised will directly support relief operations in affected areas.



Please refer to this link for more information: www.facebook.com/GlobeBridgeCom









 



For more information, please contact: Yoly C. Crisanto SVP, Corporate Communications Globe Telecom Inc.

Email Address: gtcorpcomm@globe.com.ph

Globe Press Room:  https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/newsroom.html

Twitter: @talk2GLOBE ? Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/globeph


                        


                        



                        
                        

                                                   

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GLOBE TELECOM
                                                      TYPHOON ODETTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     
                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with