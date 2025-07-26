UN's top court allows Philippines to demand climate damages from major polluters

An aerial view shows flooded villages in Calumpit, Bulacan province, north of Manila on July 25, 2025, after a river over-flowed due to heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Co-May.

MANILA, Philippines — The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has unanimously decided that climate-vulnerable nations like the Philippines can demand reparations from major polluting nations.

With floods seen engulfing towns and forcing thousands to flee their homes, the ruling could not have come at a more telling time. The Philippines has once again shown how it stands among the hardest-hit nations in the climate crisis — and bears its brunt disproportionately so.

Still, how will this ruling translate into something tangible for Filipinos on the ground?

Charles Zander Deluna, a Filipino student campaigner of the World's Youth for Climate Justice, said Filipinos are no strangers to the effects of climate change. They know it like the back of their hand.

“Filipinos know what climate injustice feels like. This decision tells us what it is: a human rights violation. It affirms that every life lost in a typhoon, every livelihood ruined by rising seas, is not just misfortune,” he told Philstar.com.

“It is a failure of those most responsible to act,” he added.

While Filipinos may not immediately grasp the significance of the ruling, Deluna said the ICJ has redefined how the country can pursue climate justice.

“It turns survival into a right,” he said.

The advisory opinion, adopted on July 23, represents a turning point for climate justice as it recognizes the rights of vulnerable and injured states to seek redress.

This finally puts to rest the longstanding question of what nations like the Philippines can do when facing extreme heat or increasingly destructive storms that barrel through provinces one after another, bearing — as they do — the heaviest burden of climate change.

What states can demand

The ICJ spelled out in fine print that when states breach their environmental protection obligations under international treaties, they are committing “an internationally wrongful act” and are responsible for it.

“[T]he General Assembly unanimously, is of the opinion that… the responsible state is under a continuing duty to perform the obligation breached,” the decision read.

According to the UN's top court, injured and vulnerable countries can make three key demands of states that have failed to fulfill their international treaty obligations:

Stop the harmful conduct immediately, especially if continuing

Provide binding assurances and guarantees against future violations where appropriate

Pay full reparations covering restoration, compensation and satisfaction, provided legal standards are met. There should also be a clear causal connection between the violation and the injury.

Treaties. The Philippines is a party to key global environmental treaties like the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, which seek to cap global temperature rise at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Environmental groups said the advisory opinion should serve as a legal compass for courts, climate negotiations and policymaking worldwide.

This meant fighting for fair climate financing, pressing fossil fuel giants to pay for the damage and challenging wealthy nations to stop dragging their feet on urgent action.

“The clearest path forward is to treat this not as a suggestion, but as the legal confirmation that our fight for justice has always been valid,” Deluna said.

Greenpeace Philippines, one of the leading advocates for climate justice, hailed the ruling as “a new era of climate accountability on a global scale.”

A challenge to Marcos. It challenged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to pursue legal action against fossil fuel companies and strictly implement policies seeking corporate climate accountability.

“The President would be extremely negligent if he ignores the opportunity this offers for new legal actions against polluters, particularly those whose activities have significantly contributed to the climate crisis,” Greenpeace senior campaigner Virginia Benosa-Llorin said in a statement on July 24.

Just days before Marcos’ fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), nearly 100 cities and municipalities have been placed under a state of calamity due to severe flooding and strong winds brought by tropical cyclones “Crising,” “Dante” and “Emong,” which enhanced the southwest monsoon.

Fresh off trade talks with the US, one of the first things Marcos told the public was that what the Philippines is experiencing “is the new normal” — that “this is how our lives will be no matter what we do.”

But with climate impacts intensifying across the country, environmental advocates find the message troubling, saying it surrenders to the crisis rather than confronting it.

Where the Philippines stands

The Philippines was among the 96 states that presented oral statements during the public hearings in December 2024, represented by then-Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra in The Hague, Netherlands.

His statement became the Marcos administration's most forceful climate position. He asserted that top greenhouse gas producers are committing internationally wrongful acts and should face demands for corrective action.

“The commission of such internationally wrongful act triggers state responsibility with its necessary consequences, and carries with it the obligation of the responsible state to cease the wrongful conduct and make full reparation therefore,” Guevarra said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) also issued a statement, welcoming the ICJ’s advisory opinion on climate change.

“As a Party that actively participated in the proceedings, the Philippines values the Court’s guidance on the obligations of States in international law, even beyond UNFCCC, to address the climate crisis,” it said on July 25.

Environmental watchdogs, however, said the administration’s policies combating climate change are all bark and no bite, pointing to poor implementation on the round.

If the Marcos government genuinely wants the world’s biggest polluters held accountable, advocates said he should be putting a stop to large-scale reclamation projects, deforestation and infrastructure projects that have only worsened flooding and left communities underwater today.

The ICJ’s opinion traces its roots to a youth-led initiative from Vanuatu, where law students asked the court to weigh in on the international legal duties of states to act on climate change. It resulted in a campaign involving 1,500 organizations globally, including those from the Philippines.

The court described the December 2024 hearings as the most participated in its history, with a surprisingly high turnout from states and international organizations.

The climate change case also marked only the fifth time the ICJ had unanimously adopted an advisory opinion among the 29 it has issued over nearly 80 years.

“The message of the Court is clear: the production, consumption and granting of licenses and subsidies for fossil fuels could be breaches of International Law. Polluters must stop emitting and must pay for the harms they have caused,” Benosa-Llorin said.