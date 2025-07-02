DENR to respond to writ of kalikasan on P23B China-funded bridge in Davao

According to the Chinese Embassy in Manila, the project will be a two-way four-lane bridge spanning 3.86 kilometers.

MANILA, Philippines — With the Supreme Court granting a writ of kalikasan against the P23-billion China-funded bridge, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said it would file its formal response to the petition’s claims.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 2, the DENR Regional Office in Davao acknowledged the Supreme Court’s issuance of a writ of kalikasan concerning the Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC) Bridge project.

Environmental groups and advocates filed a petition in April, urging the court to shut down the connector bridge’s construction through a writ of kalikasan, which is a remedy used to trigger a legal process that would look into a project’s potential harm to the environment.

Petitioners warned that the project could cause “serious and irreversible” damage to Paradise Reef on Samal Island and the Hizon Marine Protected Area in Davao City due to the drilling operations and sampling activities the government would conduct.

The Supreme Court granted the writ of kalikasan on Tuesday, July 1, requiring the proponents to justify the Samal Island-Davao City Bridge Connector.

Under the writ of kalikasan, respondents such as the DENR are given 10 calendar days to file a verified return that outlines their legal defenses, includes relevant documents, and presents affidavits from witnesses in support of the project.

“This non-extendible submission will contain accurate, complete, and science-based information necessary to assist the Court in its deliberation,” the DENR said.

“We are fully prepared to cooperate with the judicial proceedings and will provide all relevant technical documents, environmental assessments, and compliance records as may be required,” it added.

The Samal Island-Davao City bridge project, funded through China’s Official Development Assistance (ODA), is being built by the China Road and Bridge Corporation. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is also one of the implementing agencies and proponents.

In 2020, the DENR granted an environmental compliance certificate for the project. But since then, petitioners have argued that the construction has gone against the certificate’s requirements.

The regional office said it remains firm in its commitment to “uphold environmental laws,” ensuring that government projects fully comply with the Environmental Impact Statement System and other legal requirements.

“The DENR remains a dedicated partner of the Filipino people in advancing inclusive and sustainable development, consistent with our environmental protection mandate and the well-being of present and future generations,” the agency said.

The toll-free, four-lane Samal Island-Davao Bridge Connector was designed to span around 4.76 kilometers and is intended to reduce travel time between Davao City and Samal Island from 30 minutes by ferry to just five minutes. — with reports by Daphne Galvez