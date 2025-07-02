^

Climate and Environment

DENR to respond to writ of kalikasan on P23B China-funded bridge in Davao

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 2, 2025 | 7:02pm
DENR to respond to writ of kalikasan on P23B China-funded bridge in Davao
According to the Chinese Embassy in Manila, the project will be a two-way four-lane bridge spanning 3.86 kilometers.
Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian

MANILA, Philippines — With the Supreme Court granting a writ of kalikasan against the P23-billion China-funded bridge, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said it would file its formal response to the petition’s claims.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 2, the DENR Regional Office in Davao acknowledged the Supreme Court’s issuance of a writ of kalikasan concerning the Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC) Bridge project.

Environmental groups and advocates filed a petition in April, urging the court to shut down the connector bridge’s construction through a writ of kalikasan, which is a remedy used to trigger a legal process that would look into a project’s potential harm to the environment.

Petitioners warned that the project could cause “serious and irreversible” damage to Paradise Reef on Samal Island and the Hizon Marine Protected Area in Davao City due to the drilling operations and sampling activities the government would conduct.

The Supreme Court granted the writ of kalikasan on Tuesday, July 1, requiring the proponents to justify the Samal Island-Davao City Bridge Connector. 

Under the writ of kalikasan, respondents such as the DENR are given 10 calendar days to file a verified return that outlines their legal defenses, includes relevant documents, and presents affidavits from witnesses in support of the project.

“This non-extendible submission will contain accurate, complete, and science-based information necessary to assist the Court in its deliberation,” the DENR said.

“We are fully prepared to cooperate with the judicial proceedings and will provide all relevant technical documents, environmental assessments, and compliance records as may be required,” it added.  

The Samal Island-Davao City bridge project, funded through China’s Official Development Assistance (ODA), is being built by the China Road and Bridge Corporation. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is also one of the implementing agencies and proponents.

In 2020, the DENR granted an environmental compliance certificate for the project. But since then, petitioners have argued that the construction has gone against the certificate’s requirements.

The regional office said it remains firm in its commitment to “uphold environmental laws,” ensuring that government projects fully comply with the Environmental Impact Statement System and other legal requirements.  

“The DENR remains a dedicated partner of the Filipino people in advancing inclusive and sustainable development, consistent with our environmental protection mandate and the well-being of present and future generations,” the agency said. 

The toll-free, four-lane Samal Island-Davao Bridge Connector was designed to span around 4.76 kilometers and is intended to reduce travel time between Davao City and Samal Island from 30 minutes by ferry to just five minutes. — with reports by Daphne Galvez

  Latest
Latest
Latest
Money, mining and marine parks: The big issues at UN ocean summit
June 8, 2025 - 11:19am

Money, mining and marine parks: The big issues at UN ocean summit

By Nick Perry | June 8, 2025 - 11:19am
France is hosting world leaders this week to confront what the United Nations calls a global "emergency" in the...
Climate and Environment
Pledge to protect oceans falling billions short: report
June 5, 2025 - 9:12am

Pledge to protect oceans falling billions short: report

June 5, 2025 - 9:12am
Nations are spending less than 10 percent of what is needed to meet a global target on marine conservation and must commit...
Climate and Environment
Saudi readies for 'worst case scenario' in sweltering hajj
June 3, 2025 - 6:00pm

Saudi readies for 'worst case scenario' in sweltering hajj

By Aya Iskandarani | June 3, 2025 - 6:00pm
Near a sprawling tent city outside Mecca, Saudi hospital staff are preparing for a flood of heat-related cases as Muslim pilgrims...
Climate and Environment
As world heats up, UN cools itself the cool way: with water
May 12, 2025 - 3:00pm

As world heats up, UN cools itself the cool way: with water

By Amélie Bottolier-Depois | May 12, 2025 - 3:00pm
Deep in the bowels of the UN headquarters, a pump sucks in huge amounts of water from the East River to help cool the complex...
Climate and Environment
Adaptation Fund grants PH $10M to build climate-resilient water systems in Tawi-Tawi
May 2, 2025 - 3:11pm

Adaptation Fund grants PH $10M to build climate-resilient water systems in Tawi-Tawi

By Dominique Nicole Flores | May 2, 2025 - 3:11pm
The Philippine government is set to develop climate-resilient communities in Tawi-Tawi using $10 million from the Adaptation...
Climate and Environment
DENR: Manila Bay 'alive,' but reclamation threatens biodiversity, livelihood
April 30, 2025 - 6:57pm

DENR: Manila Bay 'alive,' but reclamation threatens biodiversity, livelihood

By Dominique Nicole Flores | April 30, 2025 - 6:57pm
The cumulative impact assessment of Manila Bay reclamation projects affirmed the bay's rich biodiversity but stressed...
Climate and Environment
Recommended
