Plastic makes up 90% of Manila Bay litter — monitoring survey

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 26, 2024 | 8:32am
File photo shows volunteers during a Manila Bay cleanup organized by the Metro Manila Development Authority.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Around 90% of the 12 million pieces of marine litter collected from Manila Bay's coastline were plastic, a new study revealed, highlighting the urgent need for stricter policy implementation and an integrated marine waste management plan. 

A report by zero-waste group EcoWaste Coalition in collaboration with the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), De La Salle University-Dasmariñas, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources found that 11 million pieces of plastic waste were collected along Manila Bay.

The 2023 monitoring survey assessed the marine litter profile of 10 coastal areas in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon. 

The study found that most of the collected plastic litter consisted of hard and film plastics, such as single-use food sachets and plastic bags. The production, distribution and litter of single-use plastic products pose a major threat to environmental and human health.

The report also revealed that plastic waste accounted for nearly 60% of the total weight of marine litter along Manila Bay

"The study shows that we have a long way to go to eliminate the ubiquitous problem of single-use plastics and marine litter as a whole," said Von Vladimir Defuntorum, a project lead with EcoWaste Coalition. 

A 2021 World Bank report noted that a high dependence on single-use plastics like multilayer sachets and pouches "has led the Philippines to become a 'sachet economy' that continues to worsen the alarming levels of marine plastic pollution in the region." This can be attributed to the accessibility and convenience of using sachets. 

The study recommended the strict implementation of the Solid Waste Management Act of 2020, Clean Water Act of 2004, Operational Plan for the Manila Bay Coastal Strategy, and the continuing mandamus issued by the Supreme Court compelling authorities to perform their duties in cleaning and rehabilitating the polluted body of water.

It called on government agencies to devise an integrated marine litter management plan for Manila Bay, and various stakeholders to conduct regular coastal cleanups and conserve mangroves.

"We hope that this study will lead to the execution of an impactful cost-effective policies and management practices towards prevention and reduction of marine pollution in the Manila Bay by urging a multi sectoral initiative to strengthen the environmental protection system in the Bay," said Yuna Lee, manager of Our Sea of East Asian Network's international cooperation team. 

Filipino environmentalists have long called for a ban on single-use plastics to address the country's plastic waste problem.

The Philippines has an Extended Producer Responsibility Act, which aims to uphold circularity by requiring large enterprises to recover or offset their plastic packaging footprint.

In his second State of the Nation Address in 2023, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. asked Congress to pass a measure imposing excise taxes on single-use plastics.

