^

Climate and Environment

LIVE updates: COP28 climate summit

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 10:00am
LIVE updates: COP28 climate summit
The COP28 climate summit in Dubai is seen as a critical moment for global climate action.
Graphics by Philstar.com/Rico Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — More than 70,000 people, including delegates from nearly 200 countries and activists, are gathering in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for COP28, the annual climate talks convened by the United Nations. 

Scientists and activists stress that urgent and ambitious action is needed to secure a liveable planet. 

COP28 is seen as a critical moment for global climate action as it will feature a culmination of a process called global stocktake, which assesses the world’s progress in addressing the climate crisis.

A technical report released in September concluded that the world is off track on its pledge to curb global warming and that “much more is needed now on all fronts.”

Fulfilling the financial commitments to support developing countries bearing the brunt of climate impacts, operationalizing the loss and damage fund, and transitioning to renewable energy from fossil fuels will also dominate the discussions in Dubai. 

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was supposed to attend COP28, but he decided to skip the climate summit to focus on the Red Sea hostage situation involving Filipino seafarers. Environment Secretary Maria Yulo-Loyzaga will now lead the Philippine delegation. 

Refresh this page for live updates, which will load below. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

 

 

vuukle comment

CLIMATE CHANGE

CLIMATE CRISIS

COP28
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Fury as climate draft deal falls short of fossil fuel phase-out
1 day ago

Fury as climate draft deal falls short of fossil fuel phase-out

By Laurent Thomet | 1 day ago
With hours to go until the Dubai summit officially ends, US climate envoy John Kerry told ministers that this was "the last...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Philippines faces challenges in balancing green energy needs with community rights
1 day ago

Philippines faces challenges in balancing green energy needs with community rights

By Gaea Katreena Cabico, Rachel Ganancial | 1 day ago
Experts say the situation in Brooke’s Point and other other communities hosting or located near mines for critical minerals...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Philippines urged to demonstrate capacity to host climate damage fund
1 day ago

Philippines urged to demonstrate capacity to host climate damage fund

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Groups stressed stressed the Philippines should strengthen climate governance and inclusivity through a whole-of-society approach...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
UN climate talks home in on fossil fuel deal
2 days ago

UN climate talks home in on fossil fuel deal

By Laurent Thomet | 2 days ago
With 24 hours to go before the official end of COP28 in Dubai, a new draft deal was expected in the morning in the...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
US joins COP28 push to end fossil fuels but keeps on pumping
2 days ago

US joins COP28 push to end fossil fuels but keeps on pumping

By Shaun Tandon | 2 days ago
The United States is helping lead the charge at UN climate talks to phase out fossil fuels, but the superpower's status as...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with