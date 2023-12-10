^

Climate and Environment

LIVE updates: COP28 climate summit

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
December 10, 2023 | 9:15am
LIVE updates: COP28 climate summit
The COP28 climate summit in Dubai is seen as a critical moment for global climate action.
Graphics by Philstar.com/Rico Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — More than 70,000 people, including delegates from nearly 200 countries and activists, are gathering in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for COP28, the annual climate talks convened by the United Nations. 

Scientists and activists stress that urgent and ambitious action is needed to secure a liveable planet. 

COP28 is seen as a critical moment for global climate action as it will feature a culmination of a process called global stocktake, which assesses the world’s progress in addressing the climate crisis.

A technical report released in September concluded that the world is off track on its pledge to curb global warming and that “much more is needed now on all fronts.”

Fulfilling the financial commitments to support developing countries bearing the brunt of climate impacts, operationalizing the loss and damage fund, and transitioning to renewable energy from fossil fuels will also dominate the discussions in Dubai. 

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was supposed to attend COP28, but he decided to skip the climate summit to focus on the Red Sea hostage situation involving Filipino seafarers. Environment Secretary Maria Yulo-Loyzaga will now lead the Philippine delegation. 

Refresh this page for live updates, which will load below. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

 

 

vuukle comment

CLIMATE CHANGE

CLIMATE CRISIS

COP28
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Philippines supports global renewables pledge at COP28
2 days ago

Philippines supports global renewables pledge at COP28

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
The Philippines has signed a pledge to triple the world’s renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency during...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
UN climate chief slams 'posturing' in COP28 talks
3 days ago

UN climate chief slams 'posturing' in COP28 talks

3 days ago
The latest text includes a new phrase calling for an "orderly and just" phase-out of fossil fuels.
Climate and Environment
fbtw
2023 to be hottest year on record after 'extraordinary' November
3 days ago

2023 to be hottest year on record after 'extraordinary' November

By Daniel Lawler, Benjamin Legendre | 3 days ago
This year will be the hottest in recorded history after an "extraordinary" November became the sixth record-breaking month...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Climate change threatens shutdown of hundreds of Philippine hospitals &mdash; report
3 days ago

Climate change threatens shutdown of hundreds of Philippine hospitals — report

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 days ago
The Philippines, one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis, ranked seventh globally in...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
'We felt it first': Climate-threatened islands battle fossil fuels at COP28
4 days ago

'We felt it first': Climate-threatened islands battle fossil fuels at COP28

By Julien Mivielle | 4 days ago
At the COP28 UN climate talks in Dubai, small island states have been key in the drive for the most ambitious temperature...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with