Climate and Environment

December 3, 2023 | 9:07am
LIVE updates: COP28 climate summit
The COP28 climate summit in Dubai is seen as a critical moment for global climate action.
MANILA, Philippines — More than 70,000 people, including delegates from nearly 200 countries and activists, are gathering in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for COP28, the annual climate talks convened by the United Nations. 

Scientists and activists stress that urgent and ambitious action is needed to secure a liveable planet. 

COP28 is seen as a critical moment for global climate action as it will feature a culmination of a process called global stocktake, which assesses the world’s progress in addressing the climate crisis.

A technical report released in September concluded that the world is off track on its pledge to curb global warming and that “much more is needed now on all fronts.”

Fulfilling the financial commitments to support developing countries bearing the brunt of climate impacts, operationalizing the loss and damage fund, and transitioning to renewable energy from fossil fuels will also dominate the discussions in Dubai. 

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was supposed to attend COP28, but he decided to skip the climate summit to focus on the Red Sea hostage situation involving Filipino seafarers. Environment Secretary Maria Yulo-Loyzaga will now lead the Philippine delegation. 

Refresh this page for live updates, which will load below.

 

 

