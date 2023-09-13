Philippines gets $303-million loan to reduce flood risk in river basins

The Agus River Basin is one of the three major river basins in the Philippines whose flood protection infrastructure will be upgraded in a new ADB loan.

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank has approved a $303-million (around P17.1 billion) loan aimed at reducing flood risks while safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of communities in three major river basins in the Philippines.

The first phase of ADB’s Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project will upgrade and construct flood protection infrastructure in the Abra river basin in northern Luzon, and Ranao/Agus and Tagum-Libuganon river basins in Mindanao.

“These river basin communities are highly vulnerable to climate-related hazards, as we have seen in recent years when typhoons destroyed infrastructure, displaced families, and damaged crops,” said Junko Sagara, senior water resources specialist of ADB.

The project incorporates nature-based solutions such as the restoration of old river channels for natural drainage, and the reinforcement of riverbanks through the planting of mangroves and vegetation.

The Manila-based lender said that the project will also strengthen the country’s capabilities in flood risk management planning by providing training to government officials, installing equipment for weather and river flow monitoring and early flood warning, and establishing an asset management information system.

It also aims to boost community-based flood risk management by supporting 22 local government units and 150 barangays in updating their climate and disaster risk assessments, and integrating these into local development plans.

The Philippines ranks among the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, with poor and rural communities bearing the brunt of strong cyclones, floods, sea level rise and droughts.