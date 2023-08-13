Verde Island Passage advocates urge Marcos to halt Batangas reclamation, too

Photos taken June 2023 of the construction progress of the AG&P LNG terminal show massive development on the shoreline, reaching up the surrounding mountains.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. should also stop coastal reclamation activities in Batangas province for the construction of liquefied natural gas terminals and power plants, a coalition of groups advocating for the protection of Verde Island Passage said.

In a statement, the Protect Verde Island Passage urged Marcos to order the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to review the status of gas terminals around the extremely rich but already fragile marine corridor, the displacement of coastal communities, and the destruction of marine habitats.

“The ongoing reclamation projects in VIP for the construction of fossil gas projects result in turbid waters and make seagrasses, coral reefs, and marine fauna vulnerable to stressors,” Protect VIP lead convenor Edwin Gariguez said.

VIP contains the highest concentration of marine life per unit area, making it the center of marine shore fish diversity in the world. It encompassses the coastlines of Batangas, Romblon, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro.

Protect VIP said the marine corridor is at risk of hosting more than 20 gas facilities. Five of the country’s existing gas plants are located in Batangas City.

It warned that the expansion of fossil gas projects increases carbon emissions that can alter the pH level of the seas and lead to potential ocean acidification.

The Philippines is scaling up the development of infrastructure that will support the import of LNG in anticipation of the depletion of Malampaya deep water gas-to-power project.

Environment advocates and locals earlier sought for the declaration of VIP as a legislated protected area and guidelines that will designate parts of the marine ecosystem as non-attainment areas under the Clean Water Act following the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro.

Marcos announced last week the suspension of all reclamation projects in Manila, except one which he did not specify. The DENR later on clarified that all 22 reclamation projects in the area are suspended pending a government review of their environmental and social impacts.

For years, scientists and environmental advocates have stressed reclamation will disrupt coastal and marine ecosystems and exacerbate the vulnerabilities faced by coastal communities.

“Manila Bay and the Verde Island Passage are both important ecological hotspots and fishing grounds,” Gariguez said.