Greenpeace calls on DENR to scrap 'reprehensible' collab with fossil fuel firm

Members of Greenpeace Philippines dressed as Shell executives, accompanied by a Grim Reaper, hold a satirical protest at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. June 15, 2023. The group called on the agency to scrap its partnership with Shell and stop being complicit to the shameless greenwashing of climate destruction brought by the oil company's fossil fuel operations.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources should scrap its partnership with Shell Pilipinas Corp. and demand the fossil fuel company to pay reparations for contributing to the climate crisis, an environmental group said Thursday.

Greenpeace Philippines criticized the collaboration between the DENR and Shell to identify and develop nature-based solutions, calling it a “reprehensible partnership” and a “slap on the face” of Filipinos impacted by the climate crisis.

“[The DENR needs] to be reminded that their job is to be on the side of Filipino communities, not the companies who are responsible for climate change in the first place,” Greenpeace campaigner Khevin Yu said.

“Secretary [Antonia] Loyzaga should tell Shell that if they are sincere in helping the environment and people, they must stop fossil fuel expansion and pay Filipino reparations for losses and damages from climate impacts,” he added.

In a landmark report released in 2022, the Commission on Human Rights said the willful obfuscation of fossil fuel and cement companies of the risks posed by climate change and the obstruction for efforts toward a global transition to renewable energy are immoral.

The CHR report stemmed from the petition filed by civil society organizations and typhoon survivors in 2015, which asked the commission to investigate the responsibilities of carbon majors such as Shell, Chevron, Exxon, BP and Total for the economic and human costs caused by climate change.

In February, members of communities affected by fossil fuel operations and extreme weather events demanded climate reparations from Shell and other carbon majors—or the world’s most polluting companies.

'Greenwashing'?

“To the DENR […] what kind of DENR do you want yourself to be remembered as? An agency that fought for the human right to a clean, safe, and healthy environment, or one that succumbed to the interests of a few and enabled the accelerated destruction of our planet?” said Jairus Ismael Chiu, a youth climate leader from Bohol.

Under the memorandum of agreement signed in May, the environment department and the oil and gas company will explore integrated carbon and development opportunities. They will document processes and activities that can be used as future reference in developing related programs and policies.

The collaboration is seen to support the government’s ambitious National Greening Program through the restoration and protection of unproductive and denuded forestlands.

Loyzaga was quoted as saying in a Shell release that collaboration is “significant.”

“We all have a stewardship role in terms of protecting our national resources, and we deeply value this opportunity to work together to achieve our goals for a climate and disaster-resilient country and planet,” Loyzaga said.