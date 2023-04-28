^

Climate and Environment

Citizen-led initiative to monitor Oriental Mindoro oil spill

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 28, 2023 | 6:00pm
Citizen-led initiative to monitor Oriental Mindoro oil spill
In this picture taken on March 22, 2023, a fisherman prepares his boat to transport passengers in Pola, Oriental Mindoro province, one of the areas affected by an oil spill from the sunken tanker Princess Empress.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — An initiative from civil society groups and affected communities to assist in monitoring and improving the availability of information on the Oriental Mindoro oil spill was launched on Friday, two months since a vessel carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil sank.

“Bantay Oil Spill” aims to provide communities and groups a space to report updates, images, stories, and information on the oil spill.

Fr. Edwin Gariguez, lead convenor of Protect Verde Island Passage, said the citizen-led initiative highlights the need to amplify the voices of communities seeking justice.

“Sixty long days have passed and with no end in sight still, we aim to let the government and responsible parties know that our communities are active, aware, and united in their fight to seek accountability and action,” Gariguez said.

Nearly two months after MT Princess Empress sank in rough seas, the tanker is still leaking.

The oil spill is disrupting the livelihoods of fishers and tourism workers, and is threatening an area because of its rich marine life.

Tracking data

In its first oil spill bulletin, the groups highlight satellite data from SkyTruth, a nonprofit watchdog that uses satellite imagery and remote sensing data to identify and monitor environmental threats. 

According to SkyTruth data, MT Princess Empress did not appear to broadcast an automatic identification system (AIS) signal when it sank on February 28.

SkyTruth also noted the lack of an AIS signal could be a violation of the SOLAS Convention, an international maritime treaty that sets minimum safety standards in the construction, equipment, and operation of merchant ships. 

“Had the AIS signal from MT Princess Empress been complete and reliable, it would have been easier to identify the location of the sunken vessel earlier on and helped prevent worse repercussions,” said Gerry Arances, executive director of the Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development and co-convenor of Protect VIP.

Initial estimates put the environmental damage caused by the Oriental Mindoro oil spill at P7 billion, Environment Secretary Antonia Loyzaga said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that damage to fisheries, including income loss, has reached P3.8 billion.

54 minutes ago

