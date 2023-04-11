^

Climate and Environment

More areas in Luzon, Visayas placed under Signal No. 1; Heavy to intense rain seen

Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 12:09pm
More areas in Luzon, Visayas placed under Signal No. 1; Heavy to intense rain seen
The country’s first cyclone of the year was last spotted 270 kilometers east of Virac in Catanduanes, with peak winds of 55 km per hour and gusts of up to 70 kph.
RAMBB

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA placed more areas in Luzon and Visayas under Wind Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression Amang moved toward Bicol region.

The country’s first cyclone of the year was last spotted 270 kilometers east of Virac in Catanduanes, with peak winds of 55 km per hour and gusts of up to 70 kph, PAGASA said in a bulletin issued past 11 a.m.

Amang was heading west toward Bicol region. Weather forecasters are not ruling out the possibility of a landfall in the region. 

PAGASA placed the following areas under Wind Signal No. 1:

Luzon

  • Catanduanes
  • Sorsogon
  • Albay
  • Camarines Sur
  • Camarines Norte
  • Quezon (Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, San Francisco, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Guinayangan, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, Tagkawayan, Pagbilao, City of Tayabas) including Pollilo Islands
  • Marinduque
  • Masbate including Ticao Island, Burias Island

Visayas

  • Eastern Samar
  • Northern Samar
  • Samar
  • Biliran

Wind Signal No. 1 may be raised in other areas in Eastern Visayas and Bicol region.

What to expect

According to state weather forecasters, areas under Wind Signal No. 1 may experience strong winds that may pose “minimal to minor threat to life and property.”

Intense rain will drench Northern Samar, and the northern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar today. Meanwhile, heavy rain will affect the rest of Samar provinces.

Until Thursday evening, residents of Bicol region, Northern Samar, and the northern portions of Samar and Easter Samar will experience intense rain, while the southern portion of Quezon and the rest of Samar island will have heavy rain.

PAGASA warned that flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible under these conditions.

The state weather bureau also issued a marine gale warning over the eastern seaboards of Catanduanes and Eastern Samar, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar, indicating rough sea conditions.

Fishing boats and other small vessels are advised not to venture out into the sea, while larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Tropical Depression Amang is forecast to remain over the waters east of Luzon for the next three days. However, the forecast confidence cone shows that a landfall scenario in the Bicol peninsula is not ruled out, especially in the next 36 hours.

Amang is likely to remain a tropical depression throughout the forecast period, and may weaken into a low pressure area by late Thursday or early Friday.

Forecast position

  • Apr 11, 2023 8:00 PM - 125 km east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes
  • Apr 12, 2023 8:00 AM - 165 km east of Daet, Camarines Norte
  • Apr 12, 2023 8:00 PM - 230 km east of Infanta, Quezon
  • Apr 13, 2023 8:00 AM - 190 km east Northeast of Infanta, Quezon
  • Apr 13, 2023 8:00 PM - 150 km east of Baler, Aurora
  • Apr 14, 2023 8:00 AM - Over the coastal wates of Casiguran, Aurora

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Philippines, UK to hold third dialogue on climate change, environment partnership
1 hour ago

Philippines, UK to hold third dialogue on climate change, environment partnership

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a release, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said its chief Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga and UK Ambassador...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Third massive whale in a month beaches itself, dies in Bali
1 day ago

Third massive whale in a month beaches itself, dies in Bali

1 day ago
This is the third whale that has beached itself in Bali, a popular destination for holidaymakers, in April alone. 
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Climate-hit island pushes to reshape World Bank, IMF
4 days ago

Climate-hit island pushes to reshape World Bank, IMF

By Kelly Macnamara | 4 days ago
Experts say developing nations are struggling to find the funds needed to stop burning planet-heating fossil fuels and prepare...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Earth had 'second-warmest March on record' &mdash; monitor
4 days ago

Earth had 'second-warmest March on record' — monitor

4 days ago
Earth had its joint second-warmest March on record with Antarctic sea ice shrinking to its second-lowest extent...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Climate change spurring surge in dengue, chikungunya &mdash; WHO
5 days ago

Climate change spurring surge in dengue, chikungunya — WHO

5 days ago
The World Health Organization warned Wednesday that dengue and other diseases caused by mosquito-borne arboviruses...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Gov't urged to review oil spill contingency plan, shipping routes
7 days ago

Gov't urged to review oil spill contingency plan, shipping routes

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 days ago
The World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF)-Philippines called for better management of shipping routes and marine protected...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with