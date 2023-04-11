^

Climate and Environment

Philippines, UK to hold third dialogue on climate change, environment partnership

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 11:26am
Philippines, UK to hold third dialogue on climate change, environment partnership
An aerial view shows destroyed and flooded houses after super Typhoon Goni hit the town of Malinao, Albay province, south of Manila on November 1, 2020.
AFP / Charism Sayat

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the United Kingdom will hold another round of dialogue to strengthen their cooperation on measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, halt and reverse biodiversity loss, ensure water security, and address marine pollution.

In a release, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said its chief Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga and UK Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils will lead on April 13 the third PH-UK Climate Change and Environment Dialogue.

According to the DENR, the third dialogue is "expected to take the partnership of the two nations to new heights by building on the gains from two important agreements forged in 2020 and 2022."

The first partnership deal signed in 2020 served as a platform to facilitate discussion on shared priorities on climate change and environment between the two nations, with a joint focus on energy transition, nature-based solutions and green economic recovery.

In 2022, the Philippines and the UK agreement on a joint work plan that served as a guide in identifying priority areas of collaboration such as:

  • Building resilience of the economy, ecosystems and communities in the context of climate change
  • Establishing policies and regulatory frameworks toward clean energy and net zero pathways by 2050
  • Greening the financial system
  • Building stronger collaboration and increasing awareness of institutions and communities in tackling climate change

Beaufils earlier said the UK is looking to "significantly" increase green investments in the Philippines, one of the countries most at risk from the impacts of climate change.

A survey released last month showed that nine in 10 Filipinos experienced the impacts of climate change in the past three years. Poor and rural communities in the country are bearing the brunt of strong cyclones, droughts, and sea level rise.

In 2021, the UK hosted the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland. The Glasgow Climate Pact called on countries to reduce the use of coal and boost their plans to curb planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions sooner.

The Philippines is among the world’s megadiverse — those with great biodiversity —  nations. It, however, is tagged as a biodiversity hotspot with at least 700 threatened species.

CLIMATE CHANGE

ENVIRONMENT

UNITED KINGDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Philippines, UK to hold third dialogue on climate change, environment partnership
1 hour ago

Philippines, UK to hold third dialogue on climate change, environment partnership

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a release, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said its chief Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga and UK Ambassador...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Third massive whale in a month beaches itself, dies in Bali
1 day ago

Third massive whale in a month beaches itself, dies in Bali

1 day ago
This is the third whale that has beached itself in Bali, a popular destination for holidaymakers, in April alone. 
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Climate-hit island pushes to reshape World Bank, IMF
4 days ago

Climate-hit island pushes to reshape World Bank, IMF

By Kelly Macnamara | 4 days ago
Experts say developing nations are struggling to find the funds needed to stop burning planet-heating fossil fuels and prepare...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Earth had 'second-warmest March on record' &mdash; monitor
4 days ago

Earth had 'second-warmest March on record' — monitor

4 days ago
Earth had its joint second-warmest March on record with Antarctic sea ice shrinking to its second-lowest extent...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Climate change spurring surge in dengue, chikungunya &mdash; WHO
5 days ago

Climate change spurring surge in dengue, chikungunya — WHO

5 days ago
The World Health Organization warned Wednesday that dengue and other diseases caused by mosquito-borne arboviruses...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Gov't urged to review oil spill contingency plan, shipping routes
7 days ago

Gov't urged to review oil spill contingency plan, shipping routes

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 days ago
The World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF)-Philippines called for better management of shipping routes and marine protected...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with