Philippines, UK to hold third dialogue on climate change, environment partnership

An aerial view shows destroyed and flooded houses after super Typhoon Goni hit the town of Malinao, Albay province, south of Manila on November 1, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the United Kingdom will hold another round of dialogue to strengthen their cooperation on measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, halt and reverse biodiversity loss, ensure water security, and address marine pollution.

In a release, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said its chief Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga and UK Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils will lead on April 13 the third PH-UK Climate Change and Environment Dialogue.

Related Stories UK seeks more green investments, partnerships with Philippines

According to the DENR, the third dialogue is "expected to take the partnership of the two nations to new heights by building on the gains from two important agreements forged in 2020 and 2022."

The first partnership deal signed in 2020 served as a platform to facilitate discussion on shared priorities on climate change and environment between the two nations, with a joint focus on energy transition, nature-based solutions and green economic recovery.

In 2022, the Philippines and the UK agreement on a joint work plan that served as a guide in identifying priority areas of collaboration such as:

Building resilience of the economy, ecosystems and communities in the context of climate change

Establishing policies and regulatory frameworks toward clean energy and net zero pathways by 2050

Greening the financial system

Building stronger collaboration and increasing awareness of institutions and communities in tackling climate change

Beaufils earlier said the UK is looking to "significantly" increase green investments in the Philippines, one of the countries most at risk from the impacts of climate change.

A survey released last month showed that nine in 10 Filipinos experienced the impacts of climate change in the past three years. Poor and rural communities in the country are bearing the brunt of strong cyclones, droughts, and sea level rise.

In 2021, the UK hosted the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland. The Glasgow Climate Pact called on countries to reduce the use of coal and boost their plans to curb planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions sooner.

The Philippines is among the world’s megadiverse — those with great biodiversity — nations. It, however, is tagged as a biodiversity hotspot with at least 700 threatened species.