Gov't urged to review oil spill contingency plan, shipping routes

In this picture taken on March 22, 2023, fishermen wearing personal protective equipment assemble an oil spill boom during a clean-up operation from the sunken tanker Princess Empress along the shore in Pola, Oriental Mindoro province.

MANILA, Philippines — The government should review the country’s oil spill contingency plan and the current routes of vessels carrying hazardous materials to prevent a repeat of Oriental Mindoro spill, an environmental group said.

The World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF)-Philippines urged authorities to assess the current implementation of the Oil Spill Contingency Plan — which provides guidance on the national response to oil spill — and consider imposing more stringent regulations and accountability on vessels loaded with hazardous materials.

The group also called for better management of shipping routes and marine protected areas so they do not overlap.

Tanker MT Princess Empress, which was loaded with 800,000 liters of oil, is still leaking over a month after it sank off Oriental Mindoro waters. The spill is affecting fisherfolk and tourism workers, and is threatening the Verde Island Passage (VIP), dubbed as the “Amazon of the Seas” because of its rich marine life.

RDC Reield Marine Services owns the oil tanker. A Rappler report identified SL Harbor Bulk Terminal Corporation, a subsidiary of San Miguel Shipping and Lighterage Corporation, as the charterer.

“Thousands of Filipinos have their small-scale livelihoods anchored on the natural resources provided by healthy seas and this should be a crucial factor considered by all corporations especially those in the logistics and oil industries,” WWF-Philippines said.

The organization recommended the conduct of baseline assessments of ecosystems over a wide area of the VIP, and regular monitoring of water quality, indicator organisms and critical habitats such as mangroves and coral reefs.

Prioritize stoppage of leak

WWF-Philippines also called on the government to stop the leak and siphon the oil inside the sunken vessel immediately.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said responders have begun “bagging” operations to seal off leaks from MT Princess Empress. The government is also working with international organizations and agencies such as the United States Navy to contain the spill.

The government should also fast-track the phaseout of fossil fuels, and transition to clean and renewable energy, WWF-Philippines added.

“This oil spill is just one of the many lethal risks that fossil fuels pose to the environment. Our country is already struggling with adaptation and mitigation measures against the climate crisis and oil spills seriously compound the crisis,” it said.