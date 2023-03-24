^

Climate and Environment

Filipinos urged to join 'biggest' hour for planet on Saturday

Philstar.com
March 24, 2023 | 6:03pm
Filipinos urged to join 'biggest' hour for planet on Saturday
Cyclists stop in front of a globe at a mall after the lights are switched off for the Earth Hour environmental campaign in Manila on March 25, 2017.
AFP/Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — Government agencies encouraged Filipinos to join the “Earth Hour” event on Saturday as the world faces the twin crises of biodiversity degradation and climate change.

In a statement Friday, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) urged the public to switch off lights from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on March 25 in support of the event, which carries the theme “The Biggest Hour for the Earth.”

An initiative of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Earth Hour is an annual event that encourages individuals to turn off non-essential electrical lights for one hour on the last Saturday of March.

The DENR said the symbolic action “significantly lowers energy consumption, thus reducing carbon emission and harmful greenhouse gases.”

In a separate statement, the Department of Health said the environment plays a crucial role in promoting the well-being of people.

“Hence, it is also our responsibility to take care of the environment as it would then take care of future generations of Filipinos,” said Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.

The Earth Hour celebration started in Sydney, Australia in 2007. The Philippines joined in 2008, making this year’s Earth Hour the 15th year it is observed in the country.

“As we face an uncertain future with our planet's deteriorating biodiversity, further threatened by our changing climate, two of the biggest challenges we confront, we must act sooner and more decisively,” said Angela Ibay, Climate and Energy Program Head of WWF-Philippines and Earth Hour Pilipinas National Director.

The Philippines is one of the countries most at risk from the impacts of climate change such as strong cyclones, droughts and sea level rise. A recent Social Weather Stations survey found that nine in 10 Filipinos have experienced the effects of the climate crisis.

The survey also found that 76% of Filipinos think that humanity could do something to stop or slow down climate change if everyone really tried.

While individual lifestyle changes are worthwhile actions, changes in energy, food, industrial, urban and societal systems across the world are needed to avert the catastrophic impacts of climate change.

The United Nations-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, in a report released this week, said that “rapid and-far reaching transitions across all sectors and systems” are needed to “secure a liveable and sustainable future for all.”

This year’s Earth Hour—the first in-person event since 2020—will be held at the Quezon City Memorial Circle. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

CLIMATE CHANGE

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

ENVIRONMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Filipinos urged to join 'biggest' hour for planet on Saturday
43 minutes ago

Filipinos urged to join 'biggest' hour for planet on Saturday

43 minutes ago
In a statement Friday, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) urged the public to switch off lights from...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Ignored by Palace, IPs to bring Kaliwa Dam campaign to churches and schools
3 hours ago

Ignored by Palace, IPs to bring Kaliwa Dam campaign to churches and schools

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Calzado said they will campaign in schools and churches to get more people to support their call to stop Kaliwa Dam.&nbs...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Group calls for pause in seabed quarrying until cost to marine habitats known
7 hours ago

Group calls for pause in seabed quarrying until cost to marine habitats known

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
"Without knowing the value of our marine life, there is no way to determine the tradeoffs that come with destructive seabed...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
PAGASA launches tool to monitor extreme rainfall
22 hours ago

PAGASA launches tool to monitor extreme rainfall

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 22 hours ago
PAGASA launched Satellite Rainfall Extremes Monitor (SatREx) during the celebration of the National Meteorological Day on...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
9 in 10 Filipinos felt climate impacts in past three years &mdash; SWS
1 day ago

9 in 10 Filipinos felt climate impacts in past three years — SWS

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Ninety-three percent of adult Filipinos surveyed by the SWS in December last year said they have personally experienced the...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Calmer seas, weaker winds can help oil spill cleanup &mdash; marine scientists
1 day ago

Calmer seas, weaker winds can help oil spill cleanup — marine scientists

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The UP-MSI explained that weaker winds and calmer seas allow the formation of large oil slicks, which may be a boon to clean-up...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with