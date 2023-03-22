Endangered, threatened species at risk as oil spill reaches Verde Island Passage

The Verde Island Passage is home to hawksbill turtle, whale sharks, manta rays, dugong, humphead wrasses, giant groupers, and giant clams at risk.

MANILA, Philippines — The oil leaking from MT Princess Empress is posing risks to endangered and threatened species in the Verde Island Passage (VIP) as the spill flows through the marine corridor, marine scientists warned.

In its latest bulletin, the University of the Philippines-Marine Science Institute (UP-MSI) projected that the oil leaking out of the sunken vessel “will flow through the VIP for the rest of the week.”

Oil slicks with larger areas may be also brought by the wind to the waters known for their rich marine life.

This puts endangered and threatened species found in the VIP such as the critically endangered hawksbill turtle, whale sharks, manta rays, dugong, humphead wrasses, giant groupers and giant clams at risk, the UP-MSI said.

Damage from the oil spill may also affect endemic species and those yet to be discovered, tourism revenues, and food security in the area, the scientists added.

The VIP — considered the global center of marine biodiversity — is home to 1,700 fish species, 300 coral species, and 36 marine protected areas.

Two million people, including fishermen and tourism workers, also depend on the VIP’s rich marine resources.

Citizen science

The UP-MSI is also urging the public to contribute geotagged images that can be used in new model forecasts.

“We need continuous monitoring for the presence of oil along the coasts to inform our models. All you have to do is send us your photo of the oil spill, along with when and where the picture was taken,” said Associate Professor Irene Rodriguez.

Geotagged images can be submitted here.

The sunken MT Princess Empress has been finally spotted by a Japanese remotely operated vehicle as authorities struggle to contain the oil leaking from the vessel.