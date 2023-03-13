^

Owner of sunken tanker sorry for oil spill's impacts on people, environment

Philstar.com
March 13, 2023 | 6:24pm
Philippines Coast Guard personnel and volunteer residents of Brgy. Buhay na Tubig in Pola, Oriental Mindoro join clean up efforts following the oil spill.
Philstar.com/EC Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — The owner of MT Princess Empress — the tanker that leaked oil into the waters of Oriental Mindoro after it sunk — apologized for the incident and said it is taking steps to lessen the effects of the spill on the environment and people.

The tanker was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel when it sank in rough seas off Naujan town on February 28. Authorities have yet to recover the vessel and contain the spread of the oil.

In a statement posted by News5, RDC Reield Marine Services said it continues to work closely with the national and local governments, oil spill experts and responders.

“We are truly sorry that this incident has affected the livelihoods of those living in the impacted areas and the spill’s effect on the environment,” it said.

The oil spill prompted local governments to ban fishing and swimming, which is severely disrupting the lives of fisherfolk, vendors and tourism workers.

“We are committed to doing everything possible to minimize the ongoing impact on the environment and people’s lives, and clean up the spill,” the company said.

The oil spilled by the sunken tanker has also reached the provinces of Antique and Palawan.

The University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute projected that some of the leaked oil may threaten the Verde Island Passage, which is considered as the global center of marine biodiversity.

More than 137,000 people in MIMAROPA and Western Visayas have been impacted by the oil spill, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with reports from News5

