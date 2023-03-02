BuCor urged to rethink plan to put up facilities in Masungi reserve

The famous limestone formations in Masungi Georeserve are seen in this February 7, 2021 photo.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections should reconsider its plan to transfer its headquarters to the Masungi Georeserve in Rizal province as it could damage the biodiversity and natural resources of the Upper Marikina watershed, a network of environmental organizations said on Thursday.

The Upper Marikina Watershed Coalition said the proposal of BuCor to build facilities in the award-winning ecotourism site "would threaten the delicate balance of the ecosystem and compromise the integrity of the entire area." The Masungi Georeserve Foundation is a member of the coalition.

The coalition stressed that the Masungi Georeserve is an "important karst landscape crucial to the conservation of the Upper Marikina Watershed" and plays a crucial role in regulating the water flow in the region, and reducing the risk of flooding and landslides

"While we understand the challenges faced by BuCor in finding suitable sites for their facilities, we firmly believe that this should not come at the expense of the environment—the flora and fauna that have come back and flourished after more than 25 years of rehabilitation by Masungi," it said.

The coalition called on the corrections bureau to explore alternative locations for its facilities. It also urged President "Bongbong" Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and Environment Secretary Toni Loyzaga to intervene and protect Masungi.

The BuCor claimed it is the registered owner of a 270-hectare land within the Masungi Georeserve, essentially claiming the majority of the 300-hectare ecotourism site.

The agency plans to transfer its headquarters, Corrections National Training Institutes, and farms to the area. It also eyes building a residential area for its personnel there.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said BuCor's plans are not yet final and are still being explored.