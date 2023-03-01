Environmental groups urge more incentives for electric vehicles

According to some environmental groups, the shift to electric vehicles is one of the country's ways to help mitigate the effects of climate change.

MANILA, Philippines — Environmental groups said the introduction of electric vehicles is vital to addressing climate-related issues but needs more support from the government in terms of policy-making and power generation.

In a joint statement by The Climate Reality Project (TCRP) Philippines and the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC), the groups said the country must also ensure the transition to renewable energy and enable public infrastructure for people's mobility.

This came after the release of Executive Order No. 12 series of 2023, where tariff rates for EVs and other components were modified to help promote the shift from gas-fueled to electrically propelled vehicles.

Under EO12, different types of EVs have received tax breaks with the exclusion of electric motorcycles, which are still subject to 30% import duty.

"The shift to electric vehicles is vital in addressing the prevailing climate crisis. However, electrification is only ideal when the source of electrification is renewable energy; and when we can provide affordable, stable, and flexible electricity rates for every Filipino household," Nazrin Camille Castro, branch manager of TCRP, said.

According to Statista Research Department, power production in the Philippines is still dominated by coal at 47.6%, followed by other fossils at 18%, and gas at 10.7%, which totals 76.3%.

Various types of renewable energy generation like wind, solar, bioenergy, hydro and other renewables share at 23.7% of the country's total power source.

“We can accelerate the renewable energy transition by ending policies that allow fossil fuel companies to pass the higher costs of imported coal on to the consumers and create an enabling environment for more renewable energy producers,” Castro said.

"We need to approach electrification of vehicles not just through market incentives, but address vital points where electric vehicles’ potential can really address hardworking commuters’ needs which include secure, flexible, reliable, and affordable energy via renewables; and systematically address congestion by enabling public infrastructure for people's mobility, not cars," Castro added.

Castro also said that the country should also fix its car-centric infrastructure, which makes up 80% of road spaces by making it sustainable and climate-friendly by creating more bike lanes, walkways and green spaces.

The shift to EVs is one of the country's ways to help mitigate the effects of climate change, stemming from the fact that the Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change.

Landmark policies, like the Republic Act No. 11697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, were passed to help mainstream the use of EVs and to develop infrastructures that can cater to the new industry.