â€˜Our lives, culture are priceless,â€™ say marchers vs Kaliwa Dam

‘Our lives, culture are priceless,’ say marchers vs Kaliwa Dam

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — For Dumagat-Remontados who oppose the P12.2-billion Kaliwa Dam, the impacts of the destruction that will be caused by the project on their lives and on their home—the mighty Sierra Madre—are irreparable and cannot be compensated.

Community leader Conchita Calzado said their lives and heritage are priceless.

“No amount of money will compensate for the destruction of our forests and sacred grounds. We are opposing Kaliwa Dam because our culture is priceless,” Calzado said on Wednesday while resting on a sidewalk in Antipolo town.

Calzado is one of the members of Dumagat-Remontado communities in the provinces of Rizal and Quezon who have been walking for eight days and are about to complete their 150-kilometer journey from General Nakar town to Malacañan Palace in Manila.

They have been walking rain or shine, sometimes dealing with individuals who accuse them of being used by interest groups and by communist rebels. They deny these accusations, and stress that they are marching to defend their lands.

According to them, 1,400 Dumagat-Remontado families in Sierra Madre will be affected by the Kaliwa Dam. Project proponents, however, said that only 46 families will be directly impacted by the water reservoir.

The marchers will arrive at the presidential palace on Thursday, where they hope to persuade President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to halt the construction of the China-funded Kaliwa Dam.

‘Disturbance fee’

Calzado’s statement comes a day after project proponent Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System awarded a “disturbance fee” of P160 million to a faction of Dumagat-Remontados who gave their consent for the project.

“Those who received the money are not from communities who are directly affected by the project,” Calzado claimed. “They chose money in exchange of our way of life and the future of the residents whose communities will be destroyed by the project.”

Those opposed to the project accuse the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) and the MWSS of manipulating the Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) process. In a statement issued on Monday, NCIP Calabarzon said the consent process was conducted properly.

Tunneling in the project site began last year after the certification precondition (CP) was issued for the project. Indigenous peoples opposed to the project filed a motion to recall the CP in December last year.

The marchers arrived in Metro Manila past noon on Wednesday. After taking a much-needed break at the Marikina Sports Center, they will head to the Ateneo de Manila University where a solidarity program will be held.

Calzado earlier said the communities will stay in the capital region until Marcos gives them a clear response to their concerns.The government said the Kaliwa Dam will address the lack of water supply in Metro Manila, which is dependent on Angat Dam in Bulacan.