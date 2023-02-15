Dumagat-Remontados start nine-day march to Palace vs Kaliwa Dam

Around 300 Dumagat-Remontado Indigenous people gathered by the sea in General Nakar, Quezon, for a traditional ritual to start their 9-day march that will end in Malacañang on March 23.

MANILA, Philippines — Members of indigenous Dumagat-Remontado communities on Wednesday began their march to Malacañang to plead with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to halt the construction of the China-funded Kaliwa Dam, which will submerge their lands and disrupt their way of life.

The indigenous peoples—joined by farmers, fisherfolks and environmental groups opposing the P12.2-billion dam project—began their nine-day journey to the presidential palace in the town of General Nakar in Quezon province.

Covering 150 kilometers, the march will also traverse towns in Laguna and Rizal.

Kaliwa Dam is expected to address the lack of water in Metro Manila at the expense of Dumagat-Remontado people in Sierra Madre mountain range.

Indigenous communities stressed that Kaliwa Dam will inundate their ancestral domains, including their sacred grounds. They also pointed out that the project will not only affect indigenous peoples but also downstream communities who rely on the Kaliwa River and the Kaliwa Watershed Forest Reserve for food, livelihood and clean water.

The project is also seen to destroy Sierra Madre mountain range, which historically serves as a buffer against storms, protecting millions of Filipinos living in the main island of Luzon.

In a briefing on Monday, representatives of indigenous Dumagat-Remontado people called on the government to study and pursue sustainable and long-term solutions to the capital region’s water problems. They also demanded the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to cancel the Environmental Compliance Certificate issued to the project.

Community leader Conchita Calzado said the affected indigenous peoples will not leave Metro Manila until they get a clear answer from the Palace about their calls.

The construction of the P12.2-billion dam will push through after the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System obtained the free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) of the indigenous peoples’ communities in Rizal and Quezon province that would be affected by the project.

Those opposed to the project filed a motion for reconsideration and asked for the withdrawal of the certification precondition issued by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples.

