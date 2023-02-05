Residents, environmental defenders laud suspension of Sibuyan exploration

Alyansa Tigil Mina reported that two people were hurt Friday morning after Sibuyan Island residents who put up a barricade to oppose mining exploration activities in the area attempted to "block mining trucks from entering the private port."

MANILA, Philippines — Residents and anti-mining activists are lauding reports that operations of Altai Philippines Mining Company (APMC) on Sibuyan island will be suspended until concerns raised in protests last week are addressed.

In a separate statement, meanwhile, APMC said that its operations were legal and that the company's "right to operate is as inviolable as the right to peaceful protest and assembly." It said the police-aided dispersal of a barricade blocking its trucks was also in the exercise of its rights.

According to Notices of Violation posted by Alyansa Tigil Mina, APMC was found violating four laws, which include the country’s water code, the foreshore lease agreement and salvage zone construction activities, the construction of causeway without the proper Environmental Compliance Certificates, and the clearing of trees without a permit.

"Everyone agreed that APMC must cease operations until all issues and concerns are addressed, a status quo," Living Laudato Si Executive Director Rodne Galicha said in a statement on Saturday.

He said the company has been issued two Notices of Violation for its first two violations. The two other documents on the construction of causeway and the clearing of trees were supposed to be given on Friday, but representatives of the firm reportedly refused to accept the document because they were not authorized to receive them.

"DENR shall then post the NOV on the gate of APMC and other strategic places of operations," Galicha said. However, these notices do not mean APMC's exploration permit or mineral production agreement has been revoked.

APMC told Philstar.com in a WhatsApp message on Sunday that they have yet to receive a notice or order of suspension of operations from the DENR.

"We will review any notices as soon as we receive them."

AMPC: No mining, just exploration

In separate statements, APMC clarified that the company is not conducting mining activities in the Romblon island and maintained it was able to secure permits for mining exploration work.

"What’s going on is the approved exploration work program wherein we test soil samples for viability in mining," the company said. "Mining exploration requires moving tons of Earth to get to enough material for testing, around 50,000 metric tons of nickel ore needs to be sent to a processing plant to test for the metallurgical characteristics of the minerals."

Tensions rose last week at the site, following reports of the sudden escalation of excavation activities there.

Sibuyanons formed a human barricade to oppose the extraction of nickel ore on the island as they said it will ruin Sibyan’s intact ecosystems – from Mr. Guiting Guiting Natural Park to the livelihood of locals.

Residents said the mining company failed to secure permits at the local level.

"On these grounds, and in the context of years of resistance of Sibuyanons against mining on their island, the people’s barricade is just and legitimate," Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment said last week.

APMC, which said it has the required paperwork for its operations, requested police assistance to disperse community members. Two people were left hurt by the incident on February 3.

"The same way that the protestors are exercising their rights to assemble and make their voices heard, we are also exercising our rights to request for local enforcement to assist removing those that impede our lawful exploration," the company said. "We are doing everything correctly and above-board."

"The sooner we get the exploration done, the sooner we can begin the rehabilitation plan that has also been approved by the DENR and the LGU."

Romblon News Network quotes provincial police as saying they were not siding with anyone in the dispute but were carrying out their duty to ensure peace and order. He said police sent to the site were told to "do everything they can to be diplomatic and to keep both sides calm." — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico