SEA medical professionals call for health-centered climate action

A climate activist holds a placard during a demonstration in Makati, Metro Manila on September 19, 2022, to call on companies participating in the UN Global Compact conference to stop all forms of financing for all fossil fuel projects.

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian medical professionals called on governments at the COP27 summit to transition to a clean energy future and put health at the center of climate policies.

Health Care Without Harm Southeast Asia stressed Monday that health is a human right, and climate change is a public health issue.

Climate change is making millions of people sick or more vulnerable to diseases, and low-income and vulnerable communities are disproportionately affected.

“We are living in a moment in which the twin crises of fossil fuel-driven climate change and the outbreak of diseases have merged. Their link exacerbates ecological deterioration and health issues, building on one another, becoming increasingly damaging to the very fabric of our society,” said H. Suherman, MKM of the RISE Southeast Asia Alliance for Health and Climate in Indonesia.

“That is why, in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Laos, Singapore, Cambodia and Vietnam, the impacts of climate change are not only real but intensifying,” he added.

In the Philippines, cyclones and flash floods ravage villages, resulting in fatalities and causing damage to homes and agriculture.

HCWH Southeast Asia called on governments attending climate change negotiations in Egypt to commit to the following recommendations:

Develop low-carbon and sustainable health systems through a just energy transition toward a healthy fossil fuel-free world

Strengthen their emission reduction targets, with developed countries taking the lead in phasing out all fossil fuels

Provide technical and financial support to developing countries to facilitate a transition to clean energy

Build climate-resilient health systems that ensure the provision of health services, particularly on sexual and reproductive health, in times of shocks and disasters

Develop a Health National Adaptation Plan

Secure the operationalization of the Santiago Network on loss and damage, a network of organizations and experts that can provide technical assistance to climate-vulnerable countries

Increase climate financing grants, not loans, for countries in the Global South

Achieve a balance of financial support for mitigation and adaptation. Financing for adaptation should at least be 50% and interventions with health co-benefits should be prioritized

“The call for a future free from extractive, polluting and harmful fossil fuels is driving the healthcare climate action agenda in Southeast Asia. Our role as healthcare workers therefore is to bolster this plan of action by advocating for health to be integrated in all climate policies and vice versa,” said Esperanza Cabral, former chief of the Philippines' Department of Health.