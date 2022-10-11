^

Climate and Environment

500 pilot whales dead after New Zealand mass strandings

Philstar.com
October 11, 2022 | 2:41pm
500 pilot whales dead after New Zealand mass strandings
FILE PHOTO: Rescuers release a stranded pilot whale back in the ocean at Macquarie Heads, on the west coast of Tasmania on September 22, 2022. About 200 pilot whales have perished after stranding themselves on an exposed, surf-swept beach on the rugged west coast of Tasmania.
Glenn NICHOLLS / AFP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — About 500 pilot whales have died in mass strandings on New Zealand's remote Chatham Islands, the government said Tuesday after ruling out a rescue effort in the area's shark-filled waters.

Two "super pods" of the dolphin-related cetaceans beached on two islands in the remote chain and survivors were euthanized, according to the Department of Conservation.

On Friday, 250 beached pilot whales were found at Chatham Island, and then three days later another 240 were reported on Pitt Island, the government said.

The locations — far from the New Zealand mainland — made a rescue operation impossible, authorities said.

"Due to the risk of shark attack to both humans and the whales, the surviving whales were euthanised by our trained team to prevent further suffering," Dave Lundquist, a government technical marine advisor, told AFP. 

"This decision is never taken lightly, but in cases like this it is the kindest option."

The bodies will be left to decompose naturally on site.

Mass strandings are not uncommon on the Chatham Islands, where the largest recorded beaching involved an estimated 1,000 whales in 1918.

In 2017, there was a mass stranding of almost 700 pilot whales.

Scientists do not fully understand why mass strandings occur, but some researchers think pods go off track after feeding too close to shore.

Pilot whales — which can grow to more than six meters long — are highly sociable, so they may follow pod-mates who stray into danger.

Around 300 animals beach themselves annually in New Zealand, according to official figures, and it is not unusual for groups of between 20 and 50 pilot whales to run aground.

But numbers can run into the hundreds when a "super pod" is involved.

Last month, almost 200 pilot whales died on a beach in Australia's remote western Tasmania. State wildlife services managed to refloat 44 of the mammals.

NEW ZEALAND

WHALES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
In first 100 days, Marcos talks climate change but action still on back burner
2 days ago

In first 100 days, Marcos talks climate change but action still on back burner

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is leading the Philippines during the most crucial window to avoid or limit some of the worst...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
World Bank spent almost $15 bn on fossil fuel projects since Paris deal: report
4 days ago

World Bank spent almost $15 bn on fossil fuel projects since Paris deal: report

4 days ago
The World Bank has pumped $14.8 billion into fossil fuel projects globally in the period following the landmark Paris climate...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Climate change made 2022 drought 'at least 20 times likelier
5 days ago

Climate change made 2022 drought 'at least 20 times likelier

By Patrick Galey | 5 days ago
The three months from June-August were the hottest in Europe since records began, and the exceptionally high temperatures...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Philippines tops global disaster risk index
7 days ago

Philippines tops global disaster risk index

By Kaycee Valmonte, Kaycee Valmonte | 7 days ago
The Philippines ranked first on the list of global disaster risk hotspots based on the latest World Risk Index report, which...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Fishers raise concern over 187 reclamation projects in Philippine waters
8 days ago

Fishers raise concern over 187 reclamation projects in Philippine waters

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 days ago
There are 187 reclamation projects across the archipelago, according to an acquired master list of approved, pending, and...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
King Charles III won't attend COP27 after Truss reportedly 'objected'
8 days ago

King Charles III won't attend COP27 after Truss reportedly 'objected'

8 days ago
Charles III is a committed environmentalist, with a long history of campaigning for better conservation, organic farming and...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with