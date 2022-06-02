DENR to inventory trees damaged due to nailing of campaign materials

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said Thursday it will conduct an inventory of trees damaged during the election campaign to prevent infection.

The agency ordered its regional offices to carry out an inventory of trees injured due to nailing and tacking of campaign materials such as tarpaulin banners, and to provide possible treatments appropriate to the conditions.

“The move is especially important as injured trees, if left unattended, are susceptible to infection and may not be able to grow properly with structural defects that make them prone to fail and fall over during typhoons,” acting environment chief Jim Sampulna said.

According to the department, juvenile trees are less able to recover from injuries and are most vulnerable to long-term damages from injuries compared to mature trees over 10 years old.

Sampulna added that trees in urban areas need to be prioritized in the inventory.

“Trees in our urban areas have been decreasing through the years despite the countless benefits they give to improve the quality of life in cities, especially now that climate change is upon us,” Sampulna said.

Over 114,000 pieces of campaign materials had been taken down as of April. DENR earlier said that the confiscated campaign paraphernalia will be donated to environment groups and other organizations that make bags and school supplies out of those materials. — Gaea Katreena Cabico