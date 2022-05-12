^

Climate and Environment

DENR: Recycle, don't burn used campaign materials

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 12, 2022 | 3:36pm
DENR: Recycle, don't burn used campaign materials
A man has a drink in front of posters plastered on a wall ahead of the May 9 presidential election in Manila on May 8, 2022.
AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin

MANILA, Philippines — Candidates in Monday’s national and local elections should clean up and dispose of campaign materials in accordance with environmental regulations, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said.

In a statement Thursday, acting environment chief Jim Sampulna said the disposal of campaign paraphernalia must be in accordance with the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

“Win or lose, these candidates must consider the long-term consequences of their campaign materials in the environment. Therefore, they must encourage their supporters and volunteers to take down these materials, especially those made of plastic, and dispose of these properly,” he said.

Sampula urged candidates to assemble teams that will clean up voluntarily “instead of being intimidated by possible violations after the election season.”

The DILG ordered local government units and poll candidates to remove and dispose of campaign materials by Friday.

RELATED: Fashion designer recycles campaign tarpaulins into school bags

In an advisory to LGUs, the strict enforcement of local ordinances and regulations against illegal dumping, open burning and littering, and utilization of materials recovery facilities to collect and restore reusable items have been recommended.

Local governments were also urged to devise innovative and safe strategies to recycle and upcycle reusable campaign waste materials, and impose the responsibility to the organizers of political activities to ensure the waste will be properly disposed of.

More than 168.84 tons of materials were collected after the midterm elections in 2019.
 

