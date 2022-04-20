US donates P17.5 million for ecosystem, community recovery efforts in Odette-hit areas
MANILA, Philippines — The United States government announced an additional assistance worth P17.5 million to support recovery efforts for the communities and ecosystems in areas devastated by Typhoon Odette (Rai).
The US Embassy in Manila on Tuesday said the aid will support local organizations in assessing the extent of damage to ecosystems and wildlife habitats, enhancing their resilience and recovery, and providing assistance to farmers, fisherfolk and indigenous peoples.
Seven civil society organizations working in Siargao Island, Dinagat Islands, Palawan, Cebu, Bohol, Southern Leyte, and mainland Caraga will receive P2.5 million each from the US Agency for International Development (USAID).
Projects will focus on rehabilitating coastal and terrestrial ecosystems, supporting assessments to help local governments in their disaster risk reduction and management initiatives, rebuilding livelihoods through biodiversity-friendly enterprises, and providing community members with incentives to participate in rehabilitation projects.
“This additional assistance will help ensure that communities devastated by the typhoon not only receive immediate relief, but also long-term support that will have a significant impact on their lives and the environment on which they depend,” USAID Philippines Mission director Ryan Washburn said.
The new funding from Washington brought its total aid for Odette relief and recovery efforts to nearly P1.1 billion.
The Philippines, one of the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of human-induced climate change, gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones every year.
A thread of notable updates on the Philippines' bilateral relations with the United States. — Main image from FPRI
The United States government provides an additional P17.5 million ($350,000) for Typhoon Odette relief, bringing Washington's overall aid to nearly P1.1 billion ($21.54 million).
Through USAID, the additional assistance will provide support to local organizations in assessing the extent of damage to ecosystems and wildlife habitats, enhancing their resilience and recovery, and provide assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and indigenous peoples whose livelihoods were destroyed by the typhoon, the US Embassy says.
“We will continue to support the Philippines as it recovers from the massive damage to infrastructure, livelihoods, and ecosystems from Typhoon Odette,” USAID Philippines Mission Director Ryan Washburn says.
US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel from April 12 to 22 to Tokyo, Jakarta, Singapore, Manila and Los Angeles.
"She will also meet with host government officials to discuss topics of mutual interest and underscore bilateral cooperation on a wide range of consular issues," the US state department says.
US Peace Corps volunteers have returned to the Philippines to virtually support Filipino host organizations with priority projects as part of its Virtual Service Program.
The American volunteers who will provide virtual technical assistance to the local government of Ivisan in Capiz, Bataan Peninsula State University, and the Philippine Science High School in the next six months, the US Embassy says.
“The US Peace Corps is pleased to support partners in meeting their priority technical assistance needs here in the Philippines, and we plan to continue this unique, highly demanded program even after the pandemic is fully behind us and we have volunteers here in person early next year,” says US Peace Corps Philippines Country Director Jenner Edelman.
United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Philippines Mission Director Ryan Washburn visits Marawi City, Iligan, and Cagayan de Oro to highlight their projects focusing on women and youth empowerment.
Washburn's visit in Mindanao comes in the observance of International Women’s Day and the Philippines’ National Women’s Month.
“In our work in the Philippines and across the world, one of the paramount ways we achieve development is by advancing the rights and expanding opportunities of women and girls,” Washburn says.
The United States launches a new P750-million project in the Philippines to address climate vulnerability in the country's cities.
The five-year Climate Resilient Cities project will help Philippine cities adapt to, mitigate, and endure the impacts of climate change by increasing their access to climate financing and tools to build resilience, the US Embassy says.
“We believe that responding to the climate crisis is a shared mission between the U.S. and Philippine governments. We look forward to our collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure that resilience is built into the fabric of cities in the Philippines," US Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Heather Variava says.
