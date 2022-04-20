US donates P17.5 million for ecosystem, community recovery efforts in Odette-hit areas

Tricycles speeds past fallen coconut trees at the height of Super Typhoon Rai along a highway in Del Carmen town, Siargao island on December 20, 2021, days after Super Typhoon Rai hit the province.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States government announced an additional assistance worth P17.5 million to support recovery efforts for the communities and ecosystems in areas devastated by Typhoon Odette (Rai).

The US Embassy in Manila on Tuesday said the aid will support local organizations in assessing the extent of damage to ecosystems and wildlife habitats, enhancing their resilience and recovery, and providing assistance to farmers, fisherfolk and indigenous peoples.

Seven civil society organizations working in Siargao Island, Dinagat Islands, Palawan, Cebu, Bohol, Southern Leyte, and mainland Caraga will receive P2.5 million each from the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Projects will focus on rehabilitating coastal and terrestrial ecosystems, supporting assessments to help local governments in their disaster risk reduction and management initiatives, rebuilding livelihoods through biodiversity-friendly enterprises, and providing community members with incentives to participate in rehabilitation projects.

“This additional assistance will help ensure that communities devastated by the typhoon not only receive immediate relief, but also long-term support that will have a significant impact on their lives and the environment on which they depend,” USAID Philippines Mission director Ryan Washburn said.

The new funding from Washington brought its total aid for Odette relief and recovery efforts to nearly P1.1 billion.

The Philippines, one of the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of human-induced climate change, gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones every year.