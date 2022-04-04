DENR to tourists: Keep travel destinations free of plastic litter

EL NIDO, Palawan — The acting chief of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources urged tourists to not litter when they visit destinations like El Nido as the country eases travel protocols.

"Wag magtapon ng kung anong plastic na ginagamit sa araw-gabi," DENR Acting Secretary Jim Sampula said in an event held in El Nido Saturday.

(Don’t throw away plastic waste that we use day and night.)

Plastic pollution is a major problem in the Philippines, a nation listed among the top contributors to marine plastic crisis.

"Ang hinihiling ko sa ating foreign and local tourists ay magpakatao kayo. When I say magpakatao, meron tayong ordinansa na dapat sundin, wag tayong magtapon ng dumi kasi babalik sa atin ‘yan," Sampulna said.

(I’m asking foreign and local tourists to act with manners. There are ordinances that we need to follow. Let’s not litter because trash will come back to us.)

The Philippines has been progressively easing travel rules for international and local tourists in a bid to revitalize an economy hit hard by the pandemic.

Fully-vaccinated travelers who want to enter Palawan—famous for its white sand beaches, limestone formations and turquoise waters—only need to present their vaccination cards, Palawan News reported. Unvaccinated tourists need to provide negative RT-PCR results obtained 72 hours before their scheduled departure dates.

According to Palawan Governor Jose Alvarez, the local government of the country’s largest province is targeting to welcome five million tourists.

Sampulna said the department’s Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau will conduct a carrying capacity study of El Nido.

In 2018, the DENR ordered a six-month rehabilitation of El Nido, which focused on improving the town’s water quality, and enforcing coastal easement and carrying capacity policies. However, unlike Boracay, the town was not closed to tourists.

Sampulna said the agency will continue the rehabilitation of beaches and rivers in the remaining months of the Duterte administration.

"We will finish it. If we don’t finish it by June, we may ask the next administration to complete the rehabilitation," he said.