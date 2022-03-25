As crucial election looms, young Filipinos call for greater climate action

MANILA, Philippines — Young Filipinos rallied outside and online on Friday demanding politicians, especially those aspiring for the presidency, to take action to combat the worsening impacts of climate change.

Filipino youth, whose lives have been upended by the pandemic and are threatened by the climate crisis, joined thousands of young people around the world who are part of the global climate strikes.

In a Quezon City protest, members of Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines held placards reading “People not profit” as they called on candidates in the crucial May polls to put climate change and environment on the agenda.

The Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of human-induced climate change such as stronger cyclones, sea level rise, flooding, drought and biodiversity loss. But despite the magnitude of the crisis, climate change has been largely missing from the election campaign.

“We are in a state of emergency, and yet most of our candidates don’t even seem concerned about the climate,” said Jon Bonifacio, national coordinator of YACAP.

“In the face of climate change, we need and deserve better leaders who can commit to immediate climate action for the sake of the people and the planet,” he added.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently released a report that called on countries to strengthen measures that will help people cope in a warming world. It warned that time had nearly run out to ensure a “liveable and sustainable future for all.”

Crucial six years

Groups pointed out that the winners in the May polls will lead the country during the crucial window to address the climate crisis.

“Who among our candidates will protect what we love—our loved ones, our environment, and our future?” asked Joanna Sustento, a Super Typhoon Yolanda survivor.

Filipino climate activists want presidential candidates to present plans on how can the country adapt to and mitigate climate change impacts.

Most of the candidates said they support the development of renewable energy systems, but details on how they plan the transition to clean energy are scant. If elected president, labor leader Leody de Guzman said he will shut down coal plants in the first two years of his term.

Vice President Leni Robredo said she will push for the development of climate-resilient infrastructure and include climate change programs in all plans of the government.

Boxer-turned politician Manny Pacquiao, meanwhile, wants a “super-agency” that will manage the country’s disaster response and create long-term strategies addressing climate change.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, in an interview with broadcast journalist Jessica Soho, said it is necessary that the Philippines do its share to curb planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

If he wins, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso will reforest millions of hectares of land with the help of indigenous peoples. Survey frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. also said he will undertake massive reforestation.

Climate justice as election issue

Young climate activists also stressed that climate justice should be an election issue.

“If they truly have the interests of the people—particularly the youth—at heart, the next president must ensure climate justice is the top issue in their agenda,” Sustento said.

Climate justice is part of De Guzman’s platform.

They also called on the candidates to include Filipino youth in their policy-making processes.

“By simply listening and taking into consideration the concerns and suggestions of the youth for all the policies that will be endorsed for implementation, it will lead to a sustainable and inclusive environment for which the youth can thrive, as well as positively impact their communities for a better normal,” said Mark Anthony Yabis of the Better Normal Youth Movement.