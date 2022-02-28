



















































 
























^


 











 















Climate and Environment

 
Most Filipinos support goal to protect 30% of land and oceans by 2030 — poll




Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 28, 2022 | 5:43pm
 





Most Filipinos support goal to protect 30% of land and oceans by 2030 â poll
This February 7, 2021 photo shows Masungi Georeserve in Baras, Rizal. The georeserve, known for its 60-million-year-old limestone formations, was restored after 20 years of protection.
Philstar.com/EC Toledo IV




MANILA, Philippines — A vast majority of Filipinos back efforts to protect at least 30% of the world’s land and oceans by 2030, a new survey suggested.


An online poll of more than 1,150 people found that 95% of Filipinos support a proposed “30x30” nature protection target, which is designed to help address biodiversity loss and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Ninety-one percent said they were highly or somewhat aware of talks on a nature protection goal.



Eighty-five percent of Filipino respondents want the government to back the “30x30” target. 


The same poll was also conducted by firm Vase.ai in Malaysia and Indonesia—other biodiversity-rich nations. Ninety-six percent of Malaysians and 98% of Indonesians support the pledge.


According to the survey commissioned by Malaysia-based Atri Advisory, 95% of Filipinos said they were extremely or very concerned about the biodiversity crisis.


While the Philippines is among the world’s megadiverse nations, it is tagged as a biodiversity hotspot with at least 700 threatened species. The Philippines is also one of the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change.


A coalition of more than 80 countries called High Ambition for Nature and People have already backed the "30x30" target. So far, only Cambodia is a member of the coalition from Southeast Asia.


"Southeast Asia comprises just three percent of Earth’s landmass, but it contains almost 20% of the world’s biodiversity," said Tony La Viña, associate director for climate policy and international relations of Manila Observatory.


"This poll shows that people in the region fully appreciate the value of this biodiversity to our own development and appreciate the role we can play in preserving it. This poll is a public mandate for the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia to embrace the 30x30 goal," the former environment undersecretary added. 


Nearly 190 countries are expected to finalize a global strategy that is designed to stave off a biodiversity crisis in United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) that will be held in Kunming, China in April.


 
















 



BIODIVERSITY
SOUTHEAST ASIA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Environment OIC says to continue Manila Bay rehab, river cleanup







3 hours ago


Environment OIC says to continue Manila Bay rehab, river cleanup



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
3 hours ago 


DENR officer-in-charge Jim Sampulna committed to continue the major environmental programs and projects of former secretary...








Climate and Environment
fbtw













Plastic treaty would be historic for planet &mdash; UNEP chief







3 days ago


Plastic treaty would be historic for planet — UNEP chief



By Nick Perry |
3 days ago 


Inger Andersen said a global plastics treaty being negotiated in Nairobi "holds the potential and the promise of being the...








Climate and Environment
fbtw













 Melting glaciers, fast-disappearing gauge of climate change







4 days ago


Melting glaciers, fast-disappearing gauge of climate change



4 days ago 


According to the WWF, more than a third of the world's remaining glaciers will melt before 2100 even if mankind manages to...








Climate and Environment
fbtw













Green groups urge nations to negotiate a treaty to curb plastic pollution







4 days ago


Green groups urge nations to negotiate a treaty to curb plastic pollution



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
4 days ago 


The Philippines is a co-sponsor of a resolution which proposes that the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) form an...








Climate and Environment
fbtw













World must brace for more extreme wildfires &mdash; UN







5 days ago


World must brace for more extreme wildfires — UN



By Marlowe Hood |
5 days ago 


Even the most ambitious efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions will not prevent a dramatic surge in the frequency of extreme...








Climate and Environment
fbtw













Masungi calls for 'firm, fearless' enforcement to protect Upper Marikina watershed and its defenders







5 days ago


Masungi calls for 'firm, fearless' enforcement to protect Upper Marikina watershed and its defenders



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
5 days ago 


In a statement, the conservation organization in Baras, Rizal said it is holding DENR accountable for the mauling of Masungi...








Climate and Environment
fbtw







 


Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!






 


 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with