In 'love letter', young Filipinos call on poll bets to prioritize green agenda

People participate in a rally during a global day of action on climate change in Manila on November 6, 2021, as world leaders attend the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

MANILA, Philippines — Youth and environmental organizations have penned a “love letter” to candidates in the crucial May polls, urging them to prioritize and present solutions that will protect Filipino youth from the worsening impacts of the climate crisis.

On Valentine’s Day, Greenpeace Philippines and over 20 youth groups launched the "Love, 52 Youth and Elections Movement", which aims to empower young Filipinos to demand good governance and a better normal.

Love, 52 is a reference to the percentage of youth voters—or those aged 18 to 40—in the country.

The love letter urged young Filipinos to elect candidates that will put the environment and climate change at the forefront of their campaigns.

"Sa darating na halalan, nais naming patunayan ang pag-ibig namin sa iyo (Pilipinas). Nangangako kami, bilang nagkakaisang sambayanan, na ipaglalaban ang kapakanan mo at ng ating kalikasan," the letter read.

(In the upcoming elections, we want to prove our love to you. We promise to fight for your welfare and the environment.)

The letter also demanded that candidates present urgent and comprehensive plans for climate action, involve communities in decision-making process, initiate rehabilitation projects, enforce environmental laws and regulations properly, and protect the environment.

"Bibigyan din namin ng pansin ang mga isyung pinalulubha ng krisis na ito—ang mga isyu sa kalusugang pisikal at pangkaisipan, kakulangan sa pagkain at tubig, kahirapan, at iba pa," it read.

(We will pay attention to issues aggravated by the climate crisis such as physical and mental health, lack of food and water, poverty and others.)

The love letter will be sent to candidates for their signature and commitment to calls.

Fate of the youth

Young people are the least responsible for human-induced climate change, yet they shoulder the burden of its effects.

"They (youth) have the most to gain or lose from election results. They are and will continue to experience the harsh consequences of the climate crisis," said Maverick Flores, co-project lead of Love, 52.

The Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change. Scientists warned that some of the consequences of the climate crisis are irreversible for centuries to millennia.

"We cannot have a government that takes the climate crisis seriously if we will not elect leaders who prioritize the environment. We cannot afford to have another six years or so of a government that tolerates environmental injustice," said Vince Davidson Pacañot of the National Society of Parliamentarians, Inc.

"This is an opportune moment to demand certain actions from key players this coming elections: the youth and candidates."

Lack of concrete plans

Greenpeace Philippines earlier criticized the seeming lack of plans in the platforms of poll candidates that will address the climate crisis at root. The group called on aspirants to secure a “green and just” future for the youth.

In a program hosted by award-winning journalist Jessica Soho last month, presidential candidates were asked about their strategies to prepare the country for and lessen the impacts of disasters.

Vice President Leni Robredo stressed the need for climate-resilient infrastructure, while Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said he will acquire climate technologies and put up better facilities. Sen. Manny Pacquiao called for the protection of environment through tree planting and Sen. Panfilo Lacson mentioned the need for renewable energy.

Labor leader Leody De Guzman, who was not invited to the program, has climate action in his platform and favors a push for renewable energy.

In the letter, the youth and the poll aspirants were urged to not waste the most crucial elections in recent history.

"Bilang iyong mga mamamayan, utang namin ang aming buhay sa iyo; respeto, pangangalaga at pagmamahal sa aming tinubuang lupa ang pinakamaliit naming maibabalik. Pinapangako naming isapuso ito, mahal na Inang Bayan, habang kami ay nakikilahok sa pinakamahalagang halalan para sa ating kinabukasan."

(As your citizens, we owe you our lives. Respecting, loving and caring for our land is the least we can do. We vow to take this to heart, our beloved motherland, as we participate in the most important elections that will determine our future.)