DENR creates Metro Manila offices to strengthen environmental law enforcement




Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 17, 2022 | 9:22am
 





DENR creates Metro Manila offices to strengthen environmental law enforcement
Members of the Manila Police District arrive early to provide security at the Manila Bay Dolomite Beach on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 before dawn as it opens to the public for a two-day trial.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman




MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said it created offices in Metro Manila to boost the enforcement of environmental laws and solid waste management programs in the region.


Environment chief Roy Cimatu said the DENR field offices in Metro Manila will transition into Metropolitan Environmental Offices (MEOs), which are tasked to implement the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 and comply with the Writ of Continuing Mandamus for Manila Bay’s rehabilitation issued by the Supreme Court in 2008.


DENR created four field offices in Metro Manila in 2019.


“We have to strengthen our field offices to capacitate the local government units and to meet our audacious goals,” Cimatu said.


Aside from enforcing environmental laws and regulations in the capital region, MEOs are also mandated to intensify coordination efforts with partner government agencies and non-government organizations in cleaning up rivers and other bodies of water.


MEOs will provide technical assistance to the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and local government units in monitoring water quality in rivers and proper disposal of solid waste.


The offices will also coordinate with the Department of Health, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, water concessionaires and LGUs to facilitate the completion of a sewerage system and achieve international standards of sanitation in the entire region.


“We hope the public would feel the presence of the DENR even in their respective barangays or residences so that they will be reminded of their responsibilities in the proper disposal of their wastes for the greater good of their communities,” Cimatu said.


One of the priorities of the DENR is the rehabilitation of Manila Bay, which has been beset by environmental problems such as pollution. Environmental groups said the solutions to the degradation of Manila Bay include addressing the issue of solid waste management, and restoring mangrove forests and seagrass beds. 


 










 





 



DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES
MANILA BAY

















