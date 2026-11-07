Meghan Markle's dad arrested in US over child sex abuse images found in PH

In this screenshot, Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan, speaks in an interview with Australian morning show Sunrise in September 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, was arrested in Florida on Friday over alleged possession of child sexual abuse images, some of which were reportedly found at his former home in the Philippines, Agence France-Presse reported.

Markle, 82, faces one count of possession of child pornography. He is expected to appear before a court in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, US Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement.

"Mr Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls," Essayli said.

"These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr Markle to the fullest extent of federal law," he added.

FBI agents arrested Markle early Friday at the retirement home where he lives in Lakeland, Florida.

The US Department of Justice said Markle allegedly kept child sexual abuse material, including sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, in two storage units in the Los Angeles area that he had rented for nearly two decades.

Agents seized around 78 items from the units, including slides, film negatives and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material, the department said.

Markle faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Images of child sexual abuse were also allegedly found at his former home in the Philippines and in a storage unit he rented in Mexico.

British tabloid The Sun reported last month that Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr., discovered the images while going through boxes at his father's former home in the Philippines.

Markle had been living in Cebu before reportedly returning to the United States earlier this year.

Meghan said last month that she was "deeply distressed" by the allegations involving her father. She also said she had blocked contact between him and her children over previous "troubling and disturbing" allegations.

Meghan married Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The couple stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and left Britain. They have since been living in the United States with their two children.