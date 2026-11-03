Apple says DepEd ordered 170,000 MacBooks, 'biggest education deal' in company's history

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has purchased 170,000 Apple MacBook Neo laptops in what Apple's chief executive called the company's biggest education deal ever for the Mac.

"We recently secured our biggest education deal ever for Mac with the Department of Education in the Philippines," John Ternus told analysts on Apple's quarterly earnings call on Monday, November 2, in the United States, early Tuesday in Manila. "They're going to deploy 170,000 MacBook Neos to teachers and staff."

It was Ternus's first earnings call since he succeeded Tim Cook as chief executive on September 1.

DepEd has yet to disclose the contract's value, the price per unit, the hardware configuration or a delivery schedule.

The country has nearly 900,000 public school teachers.

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