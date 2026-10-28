^

Headlines

Chinese ships seen near PH fuel distribution to fishermen at Scarborough Shoal — PCG

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 28, 2026 | 2:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese coast guard and navy ships were spotted near Scarborough Shoal on Tuesday, October 27, while Philippine government vessels handed out fuel to Filipino fishermen, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

A PCG aircraft flying over the area saw China Coast Guard and People's Liberation Army Navy vessels "in the approaches" to the shoal. 

The PCG also spotted a Chinese research vessel operating near the shoal.

The Chinese ships did not interfere with the mission, which was completed "without any untoward incident," PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela said.

A similar fuel mission at the shoal in July saw CCG ships fire water cannons at Philippine government vessels on two straight days, July 23 and 24. 

China's coast guard said then it had driven away two Philippine vessels it accused of violating Chinese sovereignty.

On Tuesday, October 27, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel MV Mamalakaya delivered the fuel for Filipino fishers in the area, as escorted by the PCG ship BRP Malapascua. 

"Upon the arrival of MV Mamalakaya, Filipino fishing boats already operating in the traditional fishing ground, numbering 40 to 50, approached the vessel and lined up to receive fuel," the PCG said.

The shoal lies about 124 nautical miles off Masinloc, Zambales, inside the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. 

China has controlled it since a 2012 standoff and has kept ships there since. 

A 2016 arbitral ruling found China had unlawfully blocked Filipino fishing at the shoal, but Beijing has never recognized the ruling.  

PCG

SCARBOROUGH SHOAL

SOUTH CHINA SEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Who replaces VP Sara? Lacson says Cayetano can&rsquo;t tie Marcos&rsquo; hands

Who replaces VP Sara? Lacson says Cayetano can’t tie Marcos’ hands

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Sen. Ping Lacson questioned why Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano would ask senator-judges to swear off the vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Premature to talk about VP replacement &ndash; Palace

Premature to talk about VP replacement – Palace

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
It’s premature to talk about a possible replacement for Vice President Sara Duterte while her impeachment trial is ongoing,...
Headlines
fbtw
Justice who penned Imelda acquittal may be next CJ?

Justice who penned Imelda acquittal may be next CJ?

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
As rumors swirled about President Marcos’ choice for the next chief justice, Malacañang urged the public to just...
Headlines
fbtw
JV open to inviting budget watchdogs to bicam hearings

JV open to inviting budget watchdogs to bicam hearings

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
Senate finance committee chairman JV Ejercito is open to inviting civil society organizations  to the bicameral conference...
Headlines
fbtw
Officials&rsquo; actions on unprogrammed funds presumed valid &mdash; Supreme Court justice

Officials’ actions on unprogrammed funds presumed valid — Supreme Court justice

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
Public officials involved in the allocation and increase of unprogrammed funds cannot be held personally liable, as their...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hegseth heads to Cebu as Manila seeks deeper US defense ties

Hegseth heads to Cebu as Manila seeks deeper US defense ties

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
The South China Sea is expected to feature in the regional meetings, while China has yet to confirm who it will send.
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Edited clip turns Castro's Duterte remarks into attack on Marcos

Fact check: Edited clip turns Castro's Duterte remarks into attack on Marcos

8 hours ago
An edited video falsely suggests Palace Press Officer Claire Castro accused President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of marijuana use...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP orders tighter watch on recruiters targeting Filipinos for military work

PNP orders tighter watch on recruiters targeting Filipinos for military work

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The PNP is stepping up surveillance of suspected illegal recruiters offering Filipinos high-paying military jobs abroad....
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA declares onset of amihan

PAGASA declares onset of amihan

By Josiah Antonio | 16 hours ago
Amid the prevalence of El Niño, cold winds are expected in the coming days as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with