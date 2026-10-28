Chinese ships seen near PH fuel distribution to fishermen at Scarborough Shoal — PCG

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese coast guard and navy ships were spotted near Scarborough Shoal on Tuesday, October 27, while Philippine government vessels handed out fuel to Filipino fishermen, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

A PCG aircraft flying over the area saw China Coast Guard and People's Liberation Army Navy vessels "in the approaches" to the shoal.

The PCG also spotted a Chinese research vessel operating near the shoal.

The Chinese ships did not interfere with the mission, which was completed "without any untoward incident," PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela said.

A similar fuel mission at the shoal in July saw CCG ships fire water cannons at Philippine government vessels on two straight days, July 23 and 24.

China's coast guard said then it had driven away two Philippine vessels it accused of violating Chinese sovereignty.

On Tuesday, October 27, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel MV Mamalakaya delivered the fuel for Filipino fishers in the area, as escorted by the PCG ship BRP Malapascua.

"Upon the arrival of MV Mamalakaya, Filipino fishing boats already operating in the traditional fishing ground, numbering 40 to 50, approached the vessel and lined up to receive fuel," the PCG said.

The shoal lies about 124 nautical miles off Masinloc, Zambales, inside the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

China has controlled it since a 2012 standoff and has kept ships there since.

A 2016 arbitral ruling found China had unlawfully blocked Filipino fishing at the shoal, but Beijing has never recognized the ruling.