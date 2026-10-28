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PNP orders tighter watch on recruiters targeting Filipinos for military work

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 28, 2026 | 7:00am
PNP orders tighter watch on recruiters targeting Filipinos for military work
Phi­lippine National Police (PNP) Chief PLtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr.
Philippine National Police / Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has ordered tighter monitoring of suspected illegal recruitment schemes targeting Filipinos seeking employment abroad, particularly military-related jobs in Eastern Euroipe.

In a statement on Tuesday, October 27, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed concerned police units to coordinate closely with relevant government agencies to come up with measures to protect Filipinos from dangerous overseas job offers.

"We will not allow unscrupulous individuals or syndicates to exploit the aspirations of any of our kababayan for overseas employment. No promise of a high-paying job should come at the expense of a Filipino's safety, dignity, or future," Nartatez said.

Nartatez also called for intensified surveillance and intelligence operations against deceptive recruitment networks.

The warning came amid reports that at least three Filipinos have died in the ongoing armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"Illegal recruiters prey on the hopes of our kababayans by disguising dangerous schemes as opportunities for a better future. We will strengthen our intelligence operations and coordination with partner agencies to expose these schemes and hold those responsible accountable," Nartatez said.

Intercepted in Davao. The PNP's heightened vigilance follows the Bureau of Immigration's recent interception of three Filipinos at Davao International Airport before their scheduled departure on October 17.

The men were suspected of being recruited for military and border guard positions in Eastern Europe.

During initial questioning, the travelers claimed they were heading to Thailand to participate in or coach a Muay Thai tournament.

However, they later disclosed that they intended to proceed to Eastern Europe for work and had allegedly been promised monthly salaries of P200,000.

According to the men, two foreign recruiters offered to shoulder their travel expenses and arrange their European electronic visas while they were in Thailand.

The group was initially instructed on October 13 to take a supposed "backdoor" route through Zamboanga before the recruiters changed the plan to air travel through Davao.

Following their interception, the three were referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation and assistance.

BI

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

EASTERN EUROPE

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP

RUSSIA

UKRAINE
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