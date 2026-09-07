Ombudsman calls Legarda, Leviste 'big fish' in P10-B solar probe

MANILA, Philippines — Hours after filing a plunder case against former House speaker Martin Romualdez, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla pointed to Sen. Loren Legarda and her son, Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste, as among the "big fish" still under investigation by the anti-graft body.

Remulla on Monday, September 7, also suggested that the two were staying abroad to avoid accountability, although Legarda's colleagues have said she is undergoing treatment for a serious lung illness.

Legarda and Leviste are under preliminary investigation over alleged anomalies involving more than P10 billion in solar energy projects.

"Si Loren Legarda, hindi pa bumabalik. Baka naman ayaw na niyang bumalik. Isa pang big fish 'yan, sila ni Leandro Leviste," Remulla said at a press briefing.

("Loren Legarda has not returned yet. Maybe she no longer wants to return. She's another big fish, along with Leandro Leviste.")

Remulla further accused the two of possibly avoiding the consequences of the allegations against them.

"Sinasabi ko rito malamang hindi na bumalik 'yun kasi parang umiiwas sila na pagbayaran ang kanilang mga ginawa," Remulla said.

("What I'm saying is that they may no longer return because it appears they are trying to avoid being held accountable for what they did.")

Legarda and Leviste left the Philippines on separate flights on Aug. 2, two days after the Ombudsman announced a preliminary investigation into plunder and graft complaints against them and former Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

The complaints involve the alleged failure of companies linked to Leviste to deliver solar energy projects under government-awarded contracts and a congressional franchise. The Ombudsman has cited about P10.44 billion in alleged unpaid obligations to the government.

The Ombudsman has since ordered Legarda and Leviste to submit counter-affidavits.

Legarda earlier rejected the allegations as "utterly false and baseless," saying no public funds were involved and that she expected the facts to clear her name.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri said last week that Legarda was undergoing treatment for a serious lung illness and wanted to return to the Philippines after completing medical tests.

More cases coming

Remulla made the remarks after the Ombudsman filed a plunder case against Romualdez, former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co and two others over an alleged flood-control kickback scheme.

He described Romualdez and Co as the "biggest fish" so far among those facing cases stemming from the flood-control corruption investigation.

Remulla said the Ombudsman was preparing more cases, including additional plunder and money laundering complaints.

"Marami pa hong kasong ihahain dito. Bukod po sa plunder, may iba pang plunder cases at marami ho rito money laundering cases," Remulla said.

("There are still many cases to be filed. Aside from plunder, there are other plunder cases and many money laundering cases.")

"Hindi pa naman ito 'yung huling kaso eh. Sunod-sunod pa 'to at marami pa kaming fa-file-an," he added.

("This is not the last case. More will follow, and there are still many others against whom we will file cases.")