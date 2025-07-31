^

House names new officials, committee chairs

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
July 31, 2025 | 12:00am
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos delivers his speech during the State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Manila on July 28, 2025.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines —  A new set of officials have been elected and appointed in the House of Representatives after the 20th Congress convened on Monday, as the chamber is set to begin deliberations on next year’s proposed P6.793-trillion national budget.

Nueva Ecija 1st district Rep. Mikaela Angela Suansing, named chairperson of the House appropriations committee.

Marikina 2nd district Rep. Miro Quimbo will head the committee on ways and means.

Manila 6th district Rep. Benny Abante Jr. and Manila 3rd district Rep. Joel Chua managed to retain chairmanships of the committee on justice and human rights, and the committee on good government and public accountability, respectively.

Others who retained their committee chairmanships were Cagayan de Oro City 2nd district Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (constitutional amendments); Quezon 1st district Rep. Wilfrido Mark Enverga (agriculture); Rep. Roman Romulo of Pasig City (basic education and culture); Surigao del Sur 1st district Rep. Romeo Momo Sr. (public works and highways); Ilocos Norte 2nd district Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba (North Luzon growth quadrangle), and Romblon Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona (tourism).

Batangas 2nd district Rep. Gerville Luistro was chosen chairperson of the committee on justice.

Cebu City Rep. Eduardo Rama was named deputy majority leader, while Bataan 1st district Rep. Antonino Roman III, Taguig-Pateros Rep. Ricardo Cruz Jr. and Biñan City Rep. Walfredo Dimaguila Jr. will serve as assistant majority leaders.

Meanwhile, the expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino program has made housing units more affordable and accessible to millions of Filipino families, Speaker Martin Romualdez said yesterday.

Per President Marcos’ directive, the expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino program now includes horizontal or subdivision-type projects, rental and incremental housing and a revitalized community mortgage program, according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

