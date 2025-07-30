'Delay in Sara Duterte trial is indifference to education sector'

MANILA, Philippines — Over 300 educators and student leaders have urged the Senate to immediately advance with Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial — saying in a petition that their inaction on her corruption allegations as education secretary signals "indifference" to the troubles of the education sector.

The signed petition also warned senators that continued delays risk losing crucial evidence for the trial, and allow witnesses to be "silenced or pressured" ahead of the scheduled proceedings on August 6.

"As members of the education sector, we are deeply concerned that the state’s drawn-out response to the complaints reflects an indifference to the rights and welfare of the education sector," the petition started by the accountability advocate group TAMA NA read.

"Our long-standing demands for livable wages, quality and accessible education, and higher education budgets keep falling on deaf ears while accountability remains elusive, deepening the crisis in our schools and our democracy," it added.

The petition comes as the Senate prepares to convene on August 6 to deliberate whether to proceed with the impeachment trial.

The Supreme Court last week unanimously dismissed the impeachment complaint against Duterte due to a technicality related to the 1987 Constitution's provisions barring multiple proceedings within a year for the same official.

Duterte's impeachment case stems from, among other complaints, her alleged misuse of P612.5 million in confidential and intelligence funds as vice president and Department of Education secretary.

Petitioners said that the alleged misused confidential funds could have gone to classrooms, textbooks, and long-overdue pay raises for teachers.

"The state must uphold due process, especially when it comes to alleged corruption by its highest-ranking officials," it said.

The petition, whose signatories are a broad mix of teachers, academics, education workers and student leaders, described the impeachment as a test of whether public institutions can fulfill their mandate of holding government officials accountable.

"We remind President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the elected representatives from both houses of Congress that an impeachment trial is not just a political event; it is a constitutional obligation of the most urgent nature," the petition read.

"Delaying the impeachment process obscures the path to justice. The longer Congress waits, the greater the risk that vital evidence is lost, witnesses are silenced or pressured, and public outrage is dulled by political maneuvering," it added.

The Supreme Court decision that effectively nullified the articles of impeachment against Duterte has thrown both chambers of Congress into chaos about what to do next in the trial.

The House of Representatives plans to file a motion of reconsideration with the high court, which they have until August 11 to do so.

The Senate, meanwhile, is split: Senate President Chiz Escudero shared his personal opinion on Tuesday, saying that SC's decision was final and executory and that he sees "no reason" to go against it.

But senators such as Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Bam Aquino and Kiko Pangilinan have called on the high court to reconsider or review its decision.

“Congress, acting in good faith and following prevailing jurisprudence, followed the law in initiating and transmitting the complaint," the senators said in a joint statement.

"To retroactively apply a new definition of what it means to 'initiate' an impeachment case — after the fact — can be likened to changing the rules in the middle of the game. It is unfair,” the senators said.