LIST: House Committee Chairmanships of the 20th Congress

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos delivers his speech during the State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Manila on July 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives elected chairpersons to head its standing committees for the 20th Congress. Some lawmakers, however, retained their position as chair of the committees they led in the 19th Congress.

This comes after Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte, 1st District) won reelection as House speaker when the 20th Congress formally convened its first session on Monday morning, July 28.

As of July 29, the House appointed chairpersons for the following committees:

Accounts

Chairperson: Rep. Maria Carmen Zamora

The committee is responsible for the House's internal budget, which includes its preparation, submission, approval, disbursements, accounting and financial operations.

Appropriations

Chairperson: Rep. Mikaela Angela Suansing

Senior Vice Chair: Rep. Albert Garcia

The committee is tasked with scrutinizing how the government uses its budget and deliberating on proposed allocations for each agency’s programs and projects — one of the most important measures filed each year.

It facilitates annual deliberations with government agencies on their budget proposals before the General Appropriations Bill proceeds to second reading in the plenary.

The committee also has the power to determine the salaries, allowances and benefits of government personnel.

Dangerous Drugs

Chairperson: Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores

This committee oversees issues involving illegal drugs, including the production, use, trafficking, and regulation of controlled precursors and essential chemicals. It also addresses rehabilitation and treatment efforts for drug users.

It was part of the Quad Committee in the 19th Congress, which investigated the illegal drug trade, former President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs campaign and illegal operations of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

Good Government and Public Accountability (Blue Ribbon)

Chairperson: Rep. Joel Chua (retained)

Also known as the blue ribbon committee, this panel investigates the conduct of public officials and holds them accountable for alleged malfeasance, misfeasance or nonfeasance in government.

It led the probe into Vice President Sara Duterte’s alleged misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds under the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education during the 19th Congress — findings that were later cited in the impeachment complaint filed against her.

Human Rights

Chairperson: Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. (retained)

The committee handles all matters concerning the protection of human rights, support for victims and their families, the prevention of abuses and the prosecution of violators.

It was part of the Quad Committee in the 19th Congress, which investigated the illegal drug trade, Duterte's war on drugs campaign and illegal operations of POGOs.

Abante, who was one of its co-chairs, also looked into the extrajudicial killings that took place under the Duterte administration.

Public Information

Chairperson: Rep. Lordan Suan

The committee oversees measures governing mass communication — from traditional media like film and television to digital platforms, including the internet — covering both industry regulation and media rights and responsibilities.

It was one of the panels of the Tri-Committee formed in the 19th Congress to investigate disinformation and "fake news" in the country, inviting political vloggers and content creators.

Public Order and Safety

Chairperson: Rep. Rolando Valeriano

The committee handles matters related to the suppression of criminality, including illegal gambling, private armed groups, terrorism, organized crime, illegal drugs and firearms regulation. It also oversees civil defense, law enforcement agencies, security agencies, the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

It was part of the Quad Committee in the 19th Congress, which investigated the illegal drug trade, Duterte's war on drugs campaign and illegal operations of POGOs.

Ways and Means

Chairperson: Rep. Romero Miro Quimbo husband of former Rep. Stella Quimbo, who was appointed as the acting chairperson of the appropriations committee in the 19th Congress.

Senior Vice Chair: Rep. Ernesto Dionisio Jr.

The committee is responsible for the fiscal, monetary, and financial affairs of the national government, including tariffs, taxation, revenue generation, borrowing, credit and bonded indebtedness.

It was one of the panels comprising the Murang Pagkain Super Committee in the 19th Congress, which investigated agricultural smuggling and price manipulation in the market.

This will be updated as the plenary appoints chairpersons of other standing and special committees for the 20th Congress.