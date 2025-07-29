â€˜Unfairâ€™ corruption allegations part of a demolition job, says Escudero

‘Unfair’ corruption allegations part of a demolition job, says Escudero

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis Escudero called the corruption allegations against him and other senators “unfair,” following reports of budget insertions in the 2025 national budget that appeared to benefit his allies.

These allegations are part of a demolition job in relation to the Senate presidency, Escudero claimed.

Reports from VERA Files and Politiko claimed that there were several anomalous insertions in the budget that amounted to more than P142 billion.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, June 29, Escudero criticized these allegations and the news reports, saying that they were anonymous.

“Who am I answering to?” Escudero said in Filipino.

When asked about the insertion, Escudero did not even allow the reporter to finish the question before he gave a resounding “no.” He also denied inserting around P9 billion in the budget for his bailiwick of Sorsogon.

Escudero remarked that this was the first time that he had received such an accusation of corruption. Amending the budget is not the same as inserting funds, he said.

He also defended Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, saying that he was especially targeted since he was Escudero’s choice for majority leader. The reports point to Villanueva as a possible beneficiary of the alleged insertions.

“That is an unfair accusation and an unfair insinuation to make,” Escudero said.

Reallocating funding to certain areas does not mean that only politicians from that locality will benefit, he reasoned.

The Senate President reasoned that amendments to the 2025 national budget amounted to roughly P600 billion. Why was no one looking for the larger amount, Escudero asked.

He alleged that these reports were part of a demolition job against him in his pending election as the Senate President.

Escudero’s office is investigating who is behind the demolition jobs, with his sources pointing to someone from the House of Representatives.

However, Escudero’s critics are not limited to the House.

Sen. Imee Marcos, a member of the Duterte bloc in the Senate, claimed that the budget insertions are true, and to her, they were not rumors.

“Grabe naman kasi yung insinuation ng mga naninira,” Escudero said. (The insinuations of the detractors are extreme.)

Another Politiko report also showed CCTV footage of Escudero going to the office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez in the House of Representatives. It was taken in 2024 during budget deliberations, although Escudero’s visit was on November 30, a holiday.

However, Escudero again questioned: What was the insinuation here?

“These are insinuations that you are merely carrying coming from those who want to politicize that particular instance,” he said.