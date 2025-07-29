^

Headlines

‘Unfair’ corruption allegations part of a demolition job, says Escudero

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 29, 2025 | 6:47pm
â€˜Unfairâ€™ corruption allegations part of a demolition job, says Escudero
Francis “Chiz” Escudero on January 14, 2025.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis Escudero called the corruption allegations against him and other senators “unfair,” following reports of budget insertions in the 2025 national budget that appeared to benefit his allies.

These allegations are part of a demolition job in relation to the Senate presidency, Escudero claimed. 

Reports from VERA Files and Politiko claimed that there were several anomalous insertions in the budget that amounted to more than P142 billion.  

In a press briefing on Tuesday, June 29, Escudero criticized these allegations and the news reports, saying that they were anonymous. 

“Who am I answering to?” Escudero said in Filipino. 

When asked about the insertion, Escudero did not even allow the reporter to finish the question before he gave a resounding “no.” He also denied inserting around P9 billion in the budget for his bailiwick of Sorsogon. 

Escudero remarked that this was the first time that he had received such an accusation of corruption. Amending the budget is not the same as inserting funds, he said. 

He also defended Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, saying that he was especially targeted since he was Escudero’s choice for majority leader. The reports point to Villanueva as a possible beneficiary of the alleged insertions. 

“That is an unfair accusation and an unfair insinuation to make,” Escudero said.  

Reallocating funding to certain areas does not mean that only politicians from that locality will benefit, he reasoned. 

The Senate President reasoned that amendments to the 2025 national budget amounted to roughly P600 billion. Why was no one looking for the larger amount, Escudero asked.  

He alleged that these reports were part of a demolition job against him in his pending election as the Senate President. 

Escudero’s office is investigating who is behind the demolition jobs, with his sources pointing to someone from the House of Representatives.

However, Escudero’s critics are not limited to the House. 

Sen. Imee Marcos, a member of the Duterte bloc in the Senate, claimed that the budget insertions are true, and to her, they were not rumors. 

“Grabe naman kasi yung insinuation ng mga naninira,” Escudero said. (The insinuations of the detractors are extreme.) 

Another Politiko report also showed CCTV footage of Escudero going to the office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez in the House of Representatives. It was taken in 2024 during budget deliberations, although Escudero’s visit was on November 30, a holiday. 

However, Escudero again questioned: What was the insinuation here? 

“These are insinuations that you are merely carrying coming from those who want to politicize that particular instance,” he said. 

CHIZ ESCUDERO

SENATE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
What Marcos said in his fourth SONA, from A-Z
play

What Marcos said in his fourth SONA, from A-Z

By Cristina Chi | 14 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) began with a somber admission that Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Boxing champ&rsquo; Torre gets special mention at SONA

‘Boxing champ’ Torre gets special mention at SONA

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
He may not have won an international athletic competition, but Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III...
Headlines
fbtw
What Marcos didn&rsquo;t say in SONA 2025

What Marcos didn’t say in SONA 2025

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
While it would take more than an hour and a half to talk about every issue the country is facing, President Ferdinand Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Wasted hours, crowded lines: How the PUV shortage wastes commuters&rsquo; time

Wasted hours, crowded lines: How the PUV shortage wastes commuters’ time

By Lex Culla | 9 hours ago
Wondering why the commute to work takes hours? Aside from the city traffic, the lack of public utility vehicles has eaten...
Headlines
fbtw
8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial &ndash; OCTA

8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court (SC) may have declared it as unconstitutional, but a majority of Filipinos support the impeachment trial...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Immigration: Over 7 million arrivals processed in H1 2025

Immigration: Over 7 million arrivals processed in H1 2025

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration reported processing more than seven million visitors in the first half of 2025.
Headlines
fbtw
Cardinal Tagle leads Vatican's first Jubilee Mass for Catholic influencers

Cardinal Tagle leads Vatican's first Jubilee Mass for Catholic influencers

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle has urged Catholic influencers to be discerning about the power they wield online and to let Jesus'...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla says new witness emerges in &lsquo;missing sabungeros&rsquo; case

Remulla says new witness emerges in ‘missing sabungeros’ case

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said a new witness will be presented in the missing sabungeros case.
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Senate Committee Chairmanships of the 20th Congress

LIST: Senate Committee Chairmanships of the 20th Congress

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The Senate has officially decided the committee chairmanships for the 20th Congress, with several majority lawmakers getting...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with