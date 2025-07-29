^

Headlines

Remulla says new witness emerges in ‘missing sabungeros’ case

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 29, 2025 | 5:47pm
Remulla says new witness emerges in â€˜missing sabungerosâ€™ case
This photo taken on March 22, 2022 shows roosters squaring off during a cockfight at the World Slasher Cup 2022 in Manila.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa, file

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said a new witness will be presented in the missing sabungeros case.

Remulla said that the new witness will bolster the credibility of self-proclaimed whistleblower Julie Patidongan, who revealed the alleged masterminds and the supposed whereabouts of the remains of the cockfight enthusiasts. 

“Hindi lang ito testimonial evidence. May real evidence na involved dito. Meron dito totoong ebidensya na bukod sa kwento,” Remulla said in an interview with reporters on Tuesday, July 29. 

(This is not just testimonial evidence. There is real evidence involved here. There is real evidence here, aside from the story.)

“Bukod sa kwento, may sariling ebidensya pa na kalakip kasama ito,” he added.

(Aside from the story, there is also independent evidence attached.)

The Justice chief added that the new witness has not yet been featured in media reports.

Remulla also said that the search and retrieval operation in Taal Lake has recommenced, following its temporary suspension due to adverse weather conditions.

On Monday, July 28, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed a whole-of-government approach to resolve the missing sabungeros case. 

RELATED: ‘Dark world of cockfighting’: Marcos promises full gov’t effort on missing sabungeros

Police officer relieved. Remulla also met with Philippine National Police Chief Nicolas Torre III at the Department of Justice.

Remulla said that he expressed his appreciation to Torre for agreeing to his request to relieve a police service commander from the case.

“Nakiusap ako kay General Torre na i-relieve yung isang service commander at nangyari naman. Kaya ngayon malinaw na naman ang aming landas patungo sa paglutas ng problemang ito,” Remulla said.

(I asked General Torre to relieve a service commander, and it happened. So now, our path towards solving this problem is clear again.)

“Meron siyang kinilos na hindi ko gusto,” he added. .

(He did something that I didn’t like.)

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA

JULIE PATIDONGAN

MISSING SABUNGEROS

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
What Marcos said in his fourth SONA, from A-Z
play

What Marcos said in his fourth SONA, from A-Z

By Cristina Chi | 12 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) began with a somber admission that Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Boxing champ&rsquo; Torre gets special mention at SONA

‘Boxing champ’ Torre gets special mention at SONA

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
He may not have won an international athletic competition, but Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III...
Headlines
fbtw
Wasted hours, crowded lines: How the PUV shortage wastes commuters&rsquo; time

Wasted hours, crowded lines: How the PUV shortage wastes commuters’ time

By Lex Culla | 7 hours ago
Wondering why the commute to work takes hours? Aside from the city traffic, the lack of public utility vehicles has eaten...
Headlines
fbtw
8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial &ndash; OCTA

8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court (SC) may have declared it as unconstitutional, but a majority of Filipinos support the impeachment trial...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee, Duterte bloc boycott SONA

Imee, Duterte bloc boycott SONA

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Citing political alignment, solidarity and personal reasons, Sen. Imee Marcos, along with Senators Ronald “Bato”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
As disasters mount, environmental groups slam Marcos&rsquo; &lsquo;motherhood&rsquo; statements

As disasters mount, environmental groups slam Marcos’ ‘motherhood’ statements

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) drew sharp criticism from environmental...
Headlines
fbtw
Napolcom: Admin raps filed vs 12 cops in &lsquo;missing sabungeros&rsquo; case

Napolcom: Admin raps filed vs 12 cops in ‘missing sabungeros’ case

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has found probable cause to pursue cases against 12 police officers linked to the...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to conduct makeup classes after week-long suspension from habagat rains

DepEd to conduct makeup classes after week-long suspension from habagat rains

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
The Department of Education plans to hold makeup classes after in-person learning was suspended across parts of Luzon last...
Headlines
fbtw
4.2-magnitude quake jolts Batangas coast, no aftershocks likely

4.2-magnitude quake jolts Batangas coast, no aftershocks likely

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck off the coast of San Luis, Batangas at 11:39 a.m. on Tuesday, July 29, according to Ph...
Headlines
fbtw
'Food on table' outweighs health risks for Philippine e-waste dismantlers

'Food on table' outweighs health risks for Philippine e-waste dismantlers

By Pam Castro | 8 hours ago
Dexter Barsigan has spent the past 13 years making a living with his bare hands and a pair of pliers, stripping scrapped laptops...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with