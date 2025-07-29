Remulla says new witness emerges in â€˜missing sabungerosâ€™ case

Remulla says new witness emerges in ‘missing sabungeros’ case

This photo taken on March 22, 2022 shows roosters squaring off during a cockfight at the World Slasher Cup 2022 in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said a new witness will be presented in the missing sabungeros case.

Remulla said that the new witness will bolster the credibility of self-proclaimed whistleblower Julie Patidongan, who revealed the alleged masterminds and the supposed whereabouts of the remains of the cockfight enthusiasts.

“Hindi lang ito testimonial evidence. May real evidence na involved dito. Meron dito totoong ebidensya na bukod sa kwento,” Remulla said in an interview with reporters on Tuesday, July 29.

(This is not just testimonial evidence. There is real evidence involved here. There is real evidence here, aside from the story.)

“Bukod sa kwento, may sariling ebidensya pa na kalakip kasama ito,” he added.

(Aside from the story, there is also independent evidence attached.)

The Justice chief added that the new witness has not yet been featured in media reports.

Remulla also said that the search and retrieval operation in Taal Lake has recommenced, following its temporary suspension due to adverse weather conditions.

On Monday, July 28, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed a whole-of-government approach to resolve the missing sabungeros case.

Police officer relieved. Remulla also met with Philippine National Police Chief Nicolas Torre III at the Department of Justice.

Remulla said that he expressed his appreciation to Torre for agreeing to his request to relieve a police service commander from the case.

“Nakiusap ako kay General Torre na i-relieve yung isang service commander at nangyari naman. Kaya ngayon malinaw na naman ang aming landas patungo sa paglutas ng problemang ito,” Remulla said.

(I asked General Torre to relieve a service commander, and it happened. So now, our path towards solving this problem is clear again.)

“Meron siyang kinilos na hindi ko gusto,” he added. .

(He did something that I didn’t like.)