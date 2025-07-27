On INCâ€™s 111th year, Marcos praises churchâ€™s acts of service and charity

On INC’s 111th year, Marcos praises church’s acts of service and charity

Iglesia ni Cristo members at a celebration of the church's 101st anniversary in 2015.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greeted the religious group Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) on its 111th founding anniversary on Sunday, July 27.

In a statement, Marcos lauded the INC's century-long dedication to being “exemplary citizens” and “devout followers through various acts of service, charity and unity.”

“Ang kanilang mga magagandang gawain ay lubos na nagdulot ng malawakang pagbabago at namunga ng pagkakaintindihan, pagdadamayan, at pagkakaisa,” Marcos’ statement read.

(Their good deeds have profoundly brought about widespread change and bore fruit in understanding, compassion and unity.)

He also wished the INC would remain a partner of the government in forging a stable and orderly society.

“Patuloy ninyong palaganapin ang salita ng Poong Maykapal at ipadama ang kanyang pagmamahal at pagkalinga sa lahat, lalo na sa mga higit na nangangailangan,” Marcos said.

(May you continue to spread the word of the Almighty and make His love and care felt by all, especially those most in need.)

“Umasa kayong kaisa kami sa inyong adhikaing bumuo ng isang mapayapa at maunlad na bayan para sa ating lahat,” he added.

(You can count on us to be united with you in your aspiration to build a peaceful and prosperous nation for all of us.)

Last year, Marcos declared July 27 a special non-working holiday.

The INC was founded and officially registered in the Philippines on July 27, 1914, by its preacher, Félix Manalo.

While the organization began in 1913, its official registration date — which marks its formal founding as a religious corporation with the Philippine government — is July 27, 1914.