US earmarks P13.8 million in relief support to 'habagat'-hit areas

People ride on rafts through a flooded street at a village in Cainta town, east of Manila on July 22, 2025, during heavy monsoon rains.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States is providing around P13.8 million in assistance to help deliver food to flood-ravaged communities in Luzon after a week of heavy rains from the southwest monsoon (habagat) and three tropical cyclones.

The funding will go to the United Nations World Food Programme to transport relief packages to flood-hit areas in Metro Manila, Northern and Central Luzon, and Calabarzon, the US Embassy in Manila announced Friday, July 25.

The $250,000 in assistance comes from the US State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and will support ongoing government relief operations in the flood-affected communities, the embassy said.

Severe rains from the southwest monsoon (habagat) and three tropical cyclones (Crising, Dante, Emong) have battered Metro Manila and most of Luzon since the start of the week. The severe weather conditions have forced thousands to evacuate their homes into temporary shelters while over 20,000 public schools had to suspend in-person learning.

The death toll from the adverse weather conditions has climbed to 25 as of Friday. Three of these are confirmed deaths, while the rest are still being validated by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Nine of the unconfirmed deaths occurred in Metro Manila, while three each were reported in Calabarzon, Western Visayas, and the Negros Island Region.

"We are tracking the devastation caused by the storms and floods and are deeply concerned for all those affected," said US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson in a statement. "The U.S. Embassy's interagency team is coordinating closely with the Philippine government and the WFP to ensure aid reaches those in need."

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said on Friday it has provided P293-million worth of assistance in the form of food packs and other items to flood-affected households.

DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said the department has delivered 431,722 family food packs and 3,903 boxes of ready-to-eat food. Non-food items such as blankets, hygiene kits, family and kitchen kits, and water filtration units have also been distributed to evacuees.