^

Headlines

US earmarks P13.8 million in relief support to 'habagat'-hit areas

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 4:57pm
US earmarks P13.8 million in relief support to 'habagat'-hit areas
People ride on rafts through a flooded street at a village in Cainta town, east of Manila on July 22, 2025, during heavy monsoon rains.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The United States is providing around P13.8 million in assistance to help deliver food to flood-ravaged communities in Luzon after a week of heavy rains from the southwest monsoon (habagat) and three tropical cyclones. 

The funding will go to the United Nations World Food Programme to transport relief packages to flood-hit areas in Metro Manila, Northern and Central Luzon, and Calabarzon, the US Embassy in Manila announced Friday, July 25.

The $250,000 in assistance comes from the US State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and will support ongoing government relief operations in the flood-affected communities, the embassy said. 

Severe rains from the southwest monsoon (habagat) and three tropical cyclones (Crising, Dante, Emong) have battered Metro Manila and most of Luzon since the start of the week. The severe weather conditions have forced thousands to evacuate their homes into temporary shelters while over 20,000 public schools had to suspend in-person learning. 

The death toll from the adverse weather conditions has climbed to 25 as of Friday. Three of these are confirmed deaths, while the rest are still being validated by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Nine of the unconfirmed deaths occurred in Metro Manila, while three each were reported in Calabarzon, Western Visayas, and the Negros Island Region.

"We are tracking the devastation caused by the storms and floods and are deeply concerned for all those affected," said US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson in a statement. "The U.S. Embassy's interagency team is coordinating closely with the Philippine government and the WFP to ensure aid reaches those in need."

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said on Friday it has provided P293-million worth of assistance in the form of food packs and other items to flood-affected households.  

DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said the department has delivered 431,722 family food packs and 3,903 boxes of ready-to-eat food. Non-food items such as blankets, hygiene kits, family and kitchen kits, and water filtration units have also been distributed to evacuees.  

HABAGAT

RELIEF

UNITED STATES

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Passable Metro Manila roads amid 'Emong', habagat floods as of July 25

LIST: Passable Metro Manila roads amid 'Emong', habagat floods as of July 25

8 hours ago
As of 9:40 a.m. on Friday, July 25, the MMDA Flood Control and Information Center reported that most flooded areas remain...
Headlines
fbtw
Akbayan files intervention in Sara Duterte&rsquo;s Supreme Court plea to junk impeachment

Akbayan files intervention in Sara Duterte’s Supreme Court plea to junk impeachment

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan Party-list) filed a motion to intervene on Friday, July 25, before the Supreme Court on...
Headlines
fbtw
Torre starts training; Baste sets conditions for bout

Torre starts training; Baste sets conditions for bout

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A day after he accepted the challenge of Davao City acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte to a fistfight, Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines calls for calm in Thailand-Cambodia border fight

Philippines calls for calm in Thailand-Cambodia border fight

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The Philippines has urged Thailand and Cambodia to de-escalate their conflict after a deadly exchange of fire along their...
Headlines
fbtw
Sotto: Escudero&rsquo;s alleged budget insertions should be probed

Sotto: Escudero’s alleged budget insertions should be probed

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
After reports of Sen. Francis Escudero’s alleged insertions in the 2025 national budget surfaced, Sen. Tito Sotto said...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Unconstitutional&rsquo;: Supreme Court bars impeachment vs VP Sara Duterte

‘Unconstitutional’: Supreme Court bars impeachment vs VP Sara Duterte

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court has blocked the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, citing a violation of the constitutional...
Headlines
fbtw
No red carpet for Marcos&rsquo; 4th SONA, House confirms

No red carpet for Marcos’ 4th SONA, House confirms

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
There won’t be any red carpet fanfare before the president’s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July...
Headlines
fbtw
'Emong' weakens; Signal No. 2 still raised

'Emong' weakens; Signal No. 2 still raised

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Cyclone Emong has weakened from a severe tropical storm to a tropical storm, but Signal No. 2 remains raised in several areas...
Headlines
fbtw
Where did the money go? Bam Aquino seeks probe on flood control projects

Where did the money go? Bam Aquino seeks probe on flood control projects

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Sen. Bam Aquino is seeking a probe into the government’s flood control projects amid widespread disasters caused by...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with