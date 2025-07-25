LIST: Passable Metro Manila roads amid 'Emong', habagat floods as of July 25

Motorists and commuters wade through floodwaters along España Boulevard, Manila following heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon on July 22, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has released an updated list of passable roads across Metro Manila as Typhoon Emong and the southwest monsoon (habagat) continue to bring intermittent flooding to the capital.

As of 9:40 a.m. on Friday, July 25, the MMDA Flood Control and Information Center reported that most flooded areas remain passable to all types of vehicles, with water levels ranging from gutter-deep to knee-deep in affected locations.

MALABON CITY

Rizal Avenue extension near Malabon City Hall: Half to knee-deep flooding (10 inches) - Passable to all types of vehicles

Governor Pascual Avenue at MH Del Pilar (eastbound/westbound): Gutter-deep flooding (8 inches) - Passable to all types of vehicles

Governor Pascual Catmon (northbound/southbound): Flooding has subsided as of 8:10 AM

MANDALUYONG CITY

EDSA Shaw tunnel (northbound): Gutter-deep flooding (8 inches) - Passable to all types of vehicles

NAVOTAS CITY

Road 10 corner C3 (eastbound/westbound): Gutter-deep flooding (8 inches) - Passable to all types of vehicles

M. Naval corner Santiago (westbound/eastbound): Gutter-deep flooding (8 inches) - Passable to all types of vehicles

MANILA CITY

Roxas Boulevard (Pedro Gil to Emerald, northbound): Gutter-deep flooding (8 inches) - Passable to all types of vehicles

PASAY CITY